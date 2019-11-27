Bruce Plante Cartoon: Turkey of the Year

Most Popular
-
Boy Scouts mortgage vast New Mexico ranch donated by Tulsa oilman Waite Phillips
-
Five Tribes say they're waiting for an offer from governor on gaming compacts
-
Three teens, tired of video games, decided to play 'catch a predator.' Police say it worked.
-
Bill Haisten: In support of Mike Gundy balancing work and fatherhood
-
Cherokees mark grand opening of largest tribal outpatient health center in country
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.
Latest Local Offers
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, free est., 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$400 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $515 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5895TPO sp.:$600 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont.Sr. Disc.Bonded, Insured & Lic., #80002907 918-568-9042
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899