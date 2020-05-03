Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
Bruce Plante Cartoon: UFO abduction
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Tulsa Stadium Trust goes to court to stop law firm from soliciting downtown property owners to disband Stadium Improvement District
-
Severe storms expected Tuesday in eastern Oklahoma
-
Stillwater rescinds mask order after businesses report employees 'threatened with physical violence' by those opposed
-
Attorney general seeks investigative audit of state health department amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
COVID-19: 2 more Oklahomans die from COVID-19, 27 more cases confirmed
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
EL SOL LANDSCAPING Free Estimates! Landscaping, French drains, leaf & tree removal, clean beds wood fences. Carlos 918-402-2681
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
Supplying Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728