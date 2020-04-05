Weird, strange, crazy. Over the last couple of weeks these are common words I’ve heard to describe life in the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As I write this (a couple of weeks before scheduled publication), there are still a lot of unknowns, fear and panic.
My hope is that by the time this is published the fear and panic will have subsided.
It is overly optimistic to hope that it will be completely behind us, but we will have hopefully all adjusted to our new (temporary) normal. Perhaps we may be getting closer to the day we can think about returning to our old normal.
This new normal includes doing almost everything remotely via the plethora of online tools that I had barely taken notice of prior to the forcing function of COVID-19.
One week into mandatory work from home and I became adequate (but not proficient) on everything from Webex to Teams to Skype.
Even my book club is talking about holding our next meeting via Zoom, so after this week I may be able to add another online tool to my rapidly growing tool chest.
Ironically, this new normal of doing almost everything online is not new to my teen and preteen sons. They are used to “hanging out” with friends online.
Historically, this has grated my sensibilities about how they should be interacting with their friends. I’ve seen little in the realm of redeeming qualities for online connections.
These past weeks, however, have given me a new perspective. Part of my fear of a world too reliant on technology has been the potential loss of our humanity.
However, at a time of social distancing, when most of us are relegated to our homes and forced to limit our interactions with coworkers, congregations, extended family and friends to online forums, I’ve seen our community come together and support each other and our most vulnerable citizens in extraordinary ways, both big and small.
This isn’t a surprise. Crisis situations often bring out the compassion and kindheartedness of people.
The surprise for me has been the power in remote acts of kindness. Everything from quarantined Italian citizens singing from their balcony and landlords waiving rent for those who are out of work either because they are ill or because their company has had to close to companies such as the NYC Metropolitan Opera streaming operas for free, to friends reaching out via email and text just to check-in on each other, to a post on Nextdoor from someone offering to share their supply of TP with those in need!
On a larger scale, I know the nonprofit organizations in our community have been working overtime to protect and serve our most vulnerable citizens.
Meals on Wheels, which primarily serves homebound seniors, has initiated an emergency response to ensure that the health of its clients and its 1,400 volunteers, many of whom are retirement age themselves, are protected. To do this, they are adjusting the frequency of meals delivered from daily to weekly to limit the risk of exposure.
This may seem like an easy modification, but it requires a big lift on a small staff, as they change from preparing and delivering daily hot meals to preparing frozen meals and shelf-stable foods.
It is currently estimated it will need to deliver 75,000 additional emergency meals this year, on top of its normal delivery package.
Making this change requires freezer space and dry dock storage that it does not have, but community partners such as QuikTrip and George Kaiser Family Foundation have already stepped in to help, and I have no doubt that others will as well.
Big and small, there is no shortage of examples of acts of compassion from individuals and organizations alike, performed remotely, that serve to remind us all of our humanity, regardless of our ability to be together in person.
Maybe the online world isn’t so bad after all. I’ve certainly appreciated how it has helped keep my kids entertained while we are cooped up at home.
While this experience has given me more of an appreciation for it, I’ll still be happy to get back to in-person interactions!
Cara Hair is vice president of corporate services and chief legal officer for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
