On my drive to work this morning NPR told of the rotting crops in Florida because there is no market available to distribute fruits and vegetables to. So, it is official, “the virus” has impacted our jobs, our churches, our businesses, our routines, our sports, our entertainment, our politics, our travel, our health, our hospitals, our economy, our communication, our very lives and now our tables.
Personally, my family and my business — the reasons I get up in the morning — have been shaken to the core. But, of course, your world is just like mine. We all have this in common. Who would ever have imagined that we would have so much in common with the family that lives across the street, the Kohl’s worker in Missouri, the senator from Kentucky or the market worker in Italy for that matter?
I understand the media’s role is to disseminate information and am somewhat appreciative. But let’s face it- it is all overwhelming right now. I read the Tulsa World daily and filter the rest. With no real timeline in place, it would be easy to fall into nearly constant anxiety. I have given some thought to this, more than I’d care to admit.
Let’s take advantage or even just give consideration to the idea we are all in this together. There does not always have to be someone to blame. Even in an election year, what if we could become a little more empathetic?
Ask someone how their day is; listen and offer a positive comment instead of responding with your own frustrations. Really listen to some of the stories on the plight of others. If you are a person of faith, pray for them.
I am so encouraged by the worldwide gestures of gratitude for the tremendous sacrifice and efforts of our nurses, doctors and health care workers. There are things we all can do to help. We all talk about self-improvement and what we need to work on about ourselves. What if we all focused on patience? It couldn’t be that hard, could it? What better time than now?
It will probably be the little things in what is now our adjusted routines, that will get us through this. Take a long walk. Feed the birds (this is my personal stress reliever). Laugh out loud every day, even if it’s at yourself. Appreciate how green our city is right now. Drive with your windows rolled down. Listen to music; even genres you don’t normally choose, challenge your listening skills. Pet a dog. If you watch "Tiger King," throw in National Geographic’s “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” for a little balance. Thank at least one person every day. Talk to the people you love. Listen to the people you love.
Eventually, we will move past this historic global event. Maybe we can take satisfaction in the idea that we also spent time reflecting on the good, what is possible and that we have more in common with each other than experiencing “the virus”. I will now climb carefully off my soapbox and wash my hands. I am breathing deep and smelling the coffee. Can I get you a cup?
Chris Sloan, co-owner of Litgistix in downtown Tulsa, lives in Catoosa.
