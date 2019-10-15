In 1921, city leaders didn’t fault the anti-black racism that inundated Tulsa for the race massacre; they faulted the black Tulsans — the victims, those who suffered unimaginable loss when white Tulsans, acting under the color of law, burned their homes and livelihoods to the ground. As my grandma would say, that was a “lie from the pits of hell.”
Likewise, it is a hellish lie when city leaders state that the gross racial disparities that have always plagued policing in Tulsa have nothing to do with anti-black bias.
City leaders remained conspicuously silent when Human Rights Watch — an independent internationally renowned organization that combats abuse globally through research and advocacy — found that racial disparities permeate policing in Tulsa. Yet, the same city leaders have endorsed a use-of-force study led by University of Texas San Antonio researchers that finds race is not a significant factor in predicting police use of force.
That study found that civilian behavior is the most significant predictor of use of force, implying that racial disparities in uses of force result not from racial bias, but from black Tulsans committing more crime and acting more violently toward police than white Tulsans. This shamefully echoed the same response from 1921: blame black victims, rather than anti-black bias, for the state-sanctioned violence black Tulsans suffer.
Of course, the findings are inherently unreliable. First, the research analyzes use of force only in arrest situations. Of course, history and common sense informs us that not every use of force accompanies an arrest. For example, Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man killed by TPD, was never put under arrest.
Though Crutcher tragically could not watch it unfold, his death sparked a movement. That movement is what led to the Equality Indicators, an unprecedented public push for meaningful Tulsa police reforms, and the historic public meetings on racial disparities in Tulsa where countless black Tulsans described biased-based policing they endure at the hands of TPD.
Despite this, city leaders have shifted their focus since the release of the study’s findings. Instead of fixing the racial disparities the existence of which the city’s own research has confirmed not once, but twice, the city leaders are allowing TPD to ignore them by pointing to flawed data which entirely ignores the experience of the same unarmed black man whose unjust and unnecessary death led us directly to this moment, all the while purporting to aim to “build trust” between TPD and the black community. The irony is astounding.
Second, the study found that race “was NOT a statistically significant predictor” of use of force “after controlling for other factors,” but of those “other factors,” allegedly the “strongest predictors” of use of force include “civilian resistance, presence of a weapon, [and] criminal behavior.” This list further highlights the problem with the research: It relies on officers’ perceptions and assumes their perceptions of these variables are not influenced by other variables — namely, racial bias. It assumes that black men are not frequently perceived to have weapons when they don’t, that they are not erroneously suspected of engaging in criminal behavior simply because of where they live or how they dress, and that officers don’t frequently let white Tulsans off with warnings for minor offenses that land black Tulsans in jail, beaten or killed. These assumptions are wrong, as noted by nationally recognized racial bias expert Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt of Stanford University, while testifying as one of the Tulsa City Council’s designated expert witnesses this summer. (Or need I remind you of Ollie Brooks, the unarmed black man killed by TPD when officers raided his hotel room over a jay-walking ticket?)
The study’s findings are not objectively sound. Countless independent studies have established that black people do not commit crime, possess weapons, resist arrest or show disrespect at higher rates than white people. The fact that TPD, with the blessing of city leadership, accepts the study’s findings demonstrates one poignant truth: In many ways, we are no closer to becoming a just and equal society than we were after the race massacre nearly 100 years ago, and we are still believing the same lies “from the pits of hell.”
Damario Solomon-Simmons, Esq., M.Ed. is a proud product of north Tulsa and member of the Booker T. Washington High School Distinguished Hall of Fame.
Featured video