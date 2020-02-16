Early last week, a draft executive order titled “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again” made its way into the public domain.
It probably went unnoticed by many. But, if signed, it would declare classical architecture as the officially preferred style for all federal courthouses, federal buildings within the Capitol region and federal buildings across the country costing at least $50 million. Classical architecture refers to derivatives of Greek and Roman architectural styles. Think the White House, U.S. Capitol and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.
At the Eastern Oklahoma Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, we strongly oppose this draft executive order.
One of our missions is to advocate for good design and its contribution to the quality of life. We don’t support one style of architecture over another because it takes a diverse design canvas to create a thriving community.
As architects, we are charged not only with designing aesthetically pleasing buildings but also with making sure those buildings are safe for public use and that they work with the climate, design characteristics and preferences of the community to improve the quality of life.
It’s vital that communities have a say in what their buildings look like.
Projects done in classical architectural styles often cost as much as three times what other styles may add to a building’s budget. Most importantly, these additional costs fall to the taxpayers who could wind up paying more for a public building while never getting any input in the design.
This executive order would take design decisions away from the communities and the architects. Public comments would only be allowed after a design had been selected. This cuts out local voices during the important design phase. Community input often allows for preserving local history, regional preferences and community needs — important considerations that could mean a different design choice would be more appropriate.
With this executive order, a panel of bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., would have final say on what should be guided by local design decisions.
Part of what makes buildings important, aside from what they house, is the story they tell about the time they were built. Tulsa is fortunate to have a deep architectural history reflecting our story. From downtown’s art deco buildings built during the oil boom of the 1910s and 1920s, to the midcentury modern homes in the Lortondale neighborhood and the futurist collection of buildings that make up Oral Roberts University.
Even in our downtown federal buildings we have diversity. We have a great example of classical architecture in the old federal building at 224 S. Boulder Ave. and a strong example of brutalist architecture in the Page Belcher Federal Building at 333 W. Fourth St. These buildings are part of what makes Tulsa interesting and our community is better for the diversity of our built environment.
The current design standards, overseen by the General Services Administration, prioritize the relationship between community and design while staying style-neutral. The draft order pushes the emphasis in building design away from operational excellence for all and toward stylistic preferences of a few.
While classical architecture makes sense as a style choice for buildings which represent stability, permanence and strength, there are other styles that promote transparency and forward-thinking, and reflect the communities for which they are designed. Even Thomas Jefferson modified classical styles based on materials that were available to him locally and that suited the context of his building sites.
We hope that this draft executive order is reconsidered and that President Donald Trump, as he did as a businessman and real estate developer, is not afraid to embrace more contemporary styles of architecture and celebrate the beauty in all kinds of design.
Darshan Patel is board president of American Institute of Architects, Eastern Oklahoma.
