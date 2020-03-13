Fear.
We all face it. We all want to conquer it. Yet fear is a constant in the world we know.
Recently, I released a book that highlights 10 words from the first few chapters of the Bible. The favorite chapter of several friends who have already read the book is the one that focuses on the word “afraid.” Genesis records the first words spoken by a human to God (and thus the first prayer) in Genesis 3:10: “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid.”
It seems that from the get-go, fear was part and parcel of life in a broken world. We fear many things. Chief among them? Other people.
We all see the temperature of anger rising in our society. But might this angry fever be an outer symptom of the inner disease of fear infecting our relationships? Could it be that we are angry because deep down we are actually afraid? We are afraid of what other people will do or say. We are afraid of people’s actions and reactions. We are afraid that other people will somehow take advantage of us.
Case in point: I recently received an email from a person posing as a church member. It was one of those easy-to-recognize email scams claiming to be a friend in need of a financial favor. In this case, my faux-friend asked me to purchase several hundred dollars’ worth of iTunes cards for a niece’s birthday gift. All I had to do was make the purchase and send a picture of the card’s 16-digit code. I just so happened to have a $10 iTunes card on hand.
For fun, I took a picture of the front of the card and sent it to the scammer. The scammer was patient (or persistent) and asked me to send a picture of the back side. I did, while covering four digits of the code with my finger. Back and forth we went. Each time, I put the information he required to complete his scam just out of reach.
Finally, I let him know I was privy to his scheme. I sent him the coveted code and encouraged him to consider the $10 as a small gift for his time. In return, I asked only for him to tell me how I could pray for him.
To my surprise, I received a personal email from the scammer himself, a 20-year-old man living in Nigeria trying to make his way through school. It seems that no one had ever asked to pray for him. I have to admit I was still a bit cautious as we exchanged notes, but overall we have kept up a candid and healthy correspondence.
So what can I do to avoid being afraid of people and thus angry all the time?
First, I have to acknowledge my own bent to throw my fists rather than to open my heart. The problem is not other people. The problem is me.
Second, if people choose to be afraid and angry, there is little I can do about it. But I can choose not to allow this virus easy entry into my own soul.
Finally, I must accept that to help people is to risk having advantage taken of me. But I would rather fall victim to the occasional scam than to reduce other people to a mere nuisance and myself to a shell of a man with clinched hands and a calloused heart.
In the end, Jesus teaches that love for God and love for others are inseparable. If either is to exist, both must be embraced. This means that I choose faith in God over my fear of others. And in rejecting anger, I might become a little less afraid.
Deron Spoo is pastor of the First Baptist Church in Tulsa and the author of “The Bible in 10 Words: Unlocking the Message of Scripture and Connecting with God,” published by Worthy Books.
