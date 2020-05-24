Hey everyone, welcome to level five of Jumanji, I mean, graduation. I hope you’ve come with your masks and some Lysol to spray down your diploma.
Now, let’s toast our hand sanitizer for the all-time Senior Skip Day champions!
For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Dominique Kilgore, great-granddaughter of Melvin Kilgore, the man who was the custodian for this school for many years and who I know is smiling down on this class.
Many of you know me as a band nerd, baseball player, student council president or the girl who’s shoes don’t match.
Those close to me know me as the girl who needs music and books more than I need the air I breathe.
I am the girl who breathes poetry because real conversations with eye contact and small talk don’t come to me easily.
I am the girl who relies on her spitfire best friend to keep her from spending her whole life as a wallflower and the boy who brings me to the center of the dance floor.
I’ve written and delivered many speeches, but this one was the hardest to write.
What am I supposed to tell my peers who lost the year we all wanted? What am I supposed to tell the people who are grieving with me, when I don’t even know what to tell myself?
I found myself being the shoulder my friends needed for shedding their tears, and the open ear listening to their pain. I reach for words, praying that what I say will be soothing.
The class of 2020 is a class with vision.
We wanted our senior year to be more than the classes before us. We worked hard to bring things back to Webster High School, like Senior Sunrise and Sunset, a homecoming dance and a sense of spirit and community.
The thing about the class of 2020 is that we want more. We’ve all faced something making us work twice as hard to be what we want to be.
Many of us grew up not having much and know we want to provide more for ourselves and our families. Some of us grew up not knowing a loving home and know we want to build that for ourselves.
Michael Jackson once sang that, “If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make that change.”
One of my favorite poems from one of my favorite poets, Rudy Francisco, is called “Instructions.”
“Gather your mistakes/ Rinse them with honesty and self reflection,/ Let dry until you can see every choice and the regret becomes brittle,/ Cover the entire surface in forgiveness,/ Remind yourself that you are human, And this too is a gift.”
You can feel whatever you want about that poem, but here is how it makes me feel.
No one is perfect; not a soul in this world. It takes nothing to be a decent person and takes courage to own up to your mistakes and be real with yourself.
My list of influential teachers taught me more than state-mandated criteria from a textbook.
They taught me how to be real, and I will always thank them for that.
When we are asked about our future professions, people want answers like nurse, chef, custodian or mechanic. When we think of our futures, we think of being successful and paying bills.
We want to fall in love — in love with ourselves. We strive to be happy with who we are and the lives we’ve built.
We want more than titles or respect from those who think they know us.
We came into this world in the wake of tragedy and readying for war; it’s going to take more than a virus to keep us from our dreams.
There is a fire inside of us that burns bright enough to keep us going when everyone else has given up.
There are going to be people who say you will never make it; they’re going to laugh in your face and call you less than you are.
Like my mom always says: “When someone doubts you, do it twice and take pictures.”
The class of 2020 is so much more than anyone will be able to measure.
The class of 2020 is like no other class before because we are stronger. And the Daniel Webster High School Class of 2020 is different from the rest because we are Warriors.
Dominique Kilgore plans to complete the television production program at Tulsa Tech, earn an associate’s degree at Tulsa Community College then major in contemporary live performance with a minor in music business at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Academy of Contemporary Music.
