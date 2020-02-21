For nearly a decade, doctors and nurses like me have pleaded with politicians to expand Medicaid and deliver access to life-saving care for hardworking Oklahomans.
It’s been a long wait, which is why so many of us have been overjoyed to see Oklahomans from across the political spectrum come together to support State Question 802. After collecting the most signatures for a state question in history — voters from Lawton to Tulsa, Ardmore to Woodward, Oklahoma City to Elk City, and so many other cities in between — have all demonstrated that we’re ready to bring billions of our tax dollars home from Washington to solve this problem once and for all.
Some politicians still haven’t received that message though. After watching Gov. Kevin Stitt roll out yet another plan that has no chance of being implemented, I can’t help but feel like we’ve seen this movie before.
What we’re witnessing in Oklahoma City is the same old political playbook. If you can’t win with voters, delay and distract from the issue at hand.
Rather than setting an election date and simply respecting the outcome of our citizens’ vote, Stitt has been floating a diversionary plan that is based on an approach that even the conservative American Enterprise Institute has declared illegal. It’s an approach that would certainly be tied up in the courts for years, leading to even more delays — and that’s only if lawmakers decide to do what they have refused to do for nearly a decade.
With all due respect to my medical colleagues, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out what’s happening here, and that’s a shame because nearly 200,000 Oklahomans have waited long enough to get access to life-saving care.
For voters, this isn’t about politics. It’s personal, and it’s urgent.
For me, I often think about my mother and a situation she found herself in before her passing. Years ago, my mom was working full time at a job that didn’t offer health insurance when she was rushed to the emergency room following a heart attack. Sitting in the intensive care unit with her I found myself worried about her condition, but also overwhelmed by fear that paying hospital bills without insurance could send my mom into bankruptcy.
Soon afterward, when I learned she had undiagnosed hypertension and wasn’t getting the insulin she needed for her diabetes because she couldn’t afford to go to the doctor, I felt even more powerless and angry.
As a nurse, I know how widespread this problem is. Too many Oklahomans find themselves in the same position as my mom, forced to choose between putting food on the table and getting the health care they need.
And with so many of our rural hospitals shutting their doors for good, even families who have insurance now find themselves driving longer and longer distances to get their loved ones emergency care. Without Medicaid expansion, it’s a problem that is only getting worse for all of us.
Make no mistake. SQ 802 is also the financially responsible thing to do. Delays have already cost our state more than $4.9 billion, and we’re losing millions more each day. Instead of continuing to send our tax dollars off to states like California, we need to bring our money home from Washington to benefit our communities and boost our state’s economy, and we need to do it now.
At this point, there’s only one sure way to expand Medicaid in our state, and that’s to vote yes on SQ 802. The time for political games is over, and the time to hear from voters is here.
Governor, at this point, we are all just waiting on you.
Donna Fessler, a registered nurse, lives in Tulsa.