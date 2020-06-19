President Donald Trump’s Saturday Tulsa rally has drawn ample, well-deserved criticism for its proximity to Juneteenth in a city still reckoning with its harrowing legacy of racism. He exercised a modicum of judgment in rescheduling from the Friday, yet today we write as physicians and Oklahomans deeply concerned about the safety of our friends, family and fellow citizens. Despite the president, vice president, and governor’s attempts to tout Oklahoma’s success in battling the pandemic as reason enough to host a rally, the facts tell another story. Events like this rally pose a serious risk to our health, lives, and well-being — particularly now.
Oklahoma and Tulsa County specifically have seen rising cases of COVID-19 since Memorial Day. This increase comes despite lower absolute testing in recent weeks compared to earlier in the pandemic. While Oklahoma has been relatively spared compared to other states, these new cases point to a disturbing trend: the development of record highs in new cases in the setting of reduced testing. Our state reopened prior to what White House and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines would recommend, and we are beginning to see the consequences.
Few things are certain with COVID-19 as new evidence is brought out daily. However, we do know some things with near certainty.
First, large crowds, particularly large crowds indoors increase the risk of transmission of the disease.
Second, those without symptoms can spread the disease.
Third, masks work; they remain our greatest tool in preventing infections after social distancing. With thousands packed into the BOK Center on Saturday and thousands outside protesting the rally, it is a near certainty that we will see spread of the disease within our community, increased hospitalizations and more deaths because of this rally.
Tulsa’s own health department director, Dr. Bruce Dart, has asked for this event to be cancelled.
While our leaders have reassured us that the rally will abide by the same safety standards as any other event, with promises of masks, hand sanitizers and temperature checks, the risk of transmission is still incredibly high. Further, we are wary of the event’s safety standards when its very organizers fail to lead by example. We know that the president and his closest advisors do not wear masks or abide by social distancing, and we must also reckon with the fact that a temperature check and lack of fever is not indicative of being virus-free.
Finally, as a large number of Trump’s supporters are 50 and above, we fear for the health of those attending the rally and those who they may go home to. All evidence points to increased risk of death from COVID-19 with increasing age and additional health conditions. Will President Trump claim responsibility for those who fall ill and even die because of his rally? Will Gov. Kevin Stitt? It seems not, as the president has asked those who attend to sign a waiver, signaling to all of us the risk that his administration knows is involved.
If Trump insists on hosting his rally, will his administration ensure that every attendee is tested for COVID-19 prior to attending and after? Will they mandate masks at the rally? Will they mandate social distancing guidelines inside? These are the only ways to lower the certain risk this rally poses to the lives of all Oklahomans.
As Oklahomans, we understand the significance of personal liberty and freedom in our lives. We recognize that the shutdown has cost jobs, wages, and kept us away from those we love. As physicians, we have seen the carnage this disease has caused first-hand. While more than 100,000 Americans have died, such a staggering number fails to capture the heartbreak and fear as the ill die in intensive care units, alone and secluded from their quarantined families and loved ones. A rally like this will move us another step closer to yet another shutdown — because it will usher in more of these agonizing deaths. Our economy has been hit hard, and the hits will keep coming harder if we fail to take a firm stand against spreading this disease.
Our state and local leaders must stand up for Oklahomans, prioritizing the immediate safety and the long term prosperity of our communities. The rally should be postponed — not by days or weeks, but indefinitely, if we are to make progress against the harm COVID-19 has already brought. With cases on the rise in Oklahoma and Tulsa, this rally recklessly disregards the well-being of Oklahomans. Unchecked, such an event could change everything. Initially spared the brunt of the spread, Oklahoma faces a perfect storm of increasing infections, relaxing of standards and a mass gathering that will require we face, once again, the tragedy of avoidable deaths and economic decline.
Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD, and Dr. Mubeen Shakir, MD MPP, are brothers and physicians born and raised in Oklahoma. Hakeem currently practices as a neurosurgeon at SSM Health in Oklahoma City. Mubeen is a resident in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School in Boston.
Featured video: