History, history, history.
In medical school, this concept was an integral part of my training: learning the history of the patients in my care. This is also my emphasis in teaching others, from first year medical students to pediatricians I train in the field of child maltreatment. Without an understanding of history, it is difficult to determine the best course of action for resolving or mitigating the negative effects of what a patient is experiencing.
Throughout time, the medical profession has relied on history to help improve the health of patients and society as a whole. Hence, it is why we must listen to the voices of history sending us dire warnings of the cruel and abusive policies claiming to be “deterrents,” which are having devastating impacts on the health and well-being of immigrant families.
“Terrible things are happening outside. At any time of night and day, poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes … Families are torn apart: men, women and children are separated. Children come home from school to find their parents have disappeared.” (“The Diary of a Girl” by Anne Frank, 1943)
Family separation policies have led to thousands of children being taken from their caregivers. Because of the zero-tolerance policy, countless children have been traumatized. Recent rule changes enacted by the Trump administration are placing thousands of children and families at risk for poor outcomes by removing access to health care and allowing unlimited detention of children, often in unsanitary conditions.
Recently, the administration detained hundreds of working immigrants without any plan for the children of those families. Reports from the Office of the Inspector General show that these policies have caused additional trauma to children who were already traumatized.
As a pediatrician who works daily in the field of childhood trauma, I know that the trauma being perpetrated will have a lasting impact on the families involved.
Recently, I was contacted by a social worker from a local pediatric clinic. She informed me of a child who had disclosed sexual abuse by an unrelated adult male. Her mother was an undocumented immigrant and feared reporting the abuse due to concerns she would be detained and separated from her daughter during this life crisis. The effects of this trauma for this child and the family are lifelong.
As a colleague recently said, “As a society, we can and we must do better by these children. They deserve better.”
With the backing of a multitude of national and international medical organizations, medical institutions and individual providers, we must take a stand against these policies.
Over the past two years, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released statements about the acts of abuse on migrant children, the effects of racism on children and the long-term adverse outcomes for migrant children. Multiple other organizations such as the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have all condemned the atrocities of detainment and family separation on migrant children.
Everyone should be outraged about what is happening because we know the end result. Historically, as a nation, we have been here before. This systematic attack on the “other” is morally and ethically wrong.
Those of us in medicine have a sworn obligation, as trained protectors and healers of society, to advocate for the health and well-being of all families and children, regardless of their immigration status. To anyone who remains silent due to political optics is neglecting the most vulnerable of our community. We have a responsibility to act in prevention of trauma to children. It is up to each of us to speak out against these atrocities to mitigate the effects of this trauma.
Michael Baxter, D.O., is one of five practicing child abuse pediatricians in Oklahoma who is board certified in the specialty of child abuse. He is the director of the medical team at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Tulsa, serves as pediatrician at a clinic for children in foster care and as sub-specialist consultant for local hospitals.