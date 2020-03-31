Just a few weeks ago, I had a guest speaker come to the University of Oklahoma from Las Vegas, and we spent one day exploring the state, especially Tulsa. We drove from Norman to see the Woody Guthrie Museum, Greenwood and then stopped at the Oklahoma City Memorial on the way home.
We had many hours to talk about living in Oklahoma during our travels, and the topic of the Oklahoma Standard came up. I explained to him that the term Oklahoma Standard came into practice when the country came to help us 25 years ago next month after the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building.
I explained the Oklahoma Standard represented the hospitality that Oklahomans showed to the people who came to help us, especially the first responders — the EMTs, the firefighters and the medical professionals who worked tirelessly to save people during that horrific event. It showed our commitment to others and that Oklahomans recognized that we are a community and we all have to work together. I told him what an insult it can be if someone calls you on it, and says: “Is that showing the Oklahoma Standard?”
That is why when I heard news stories of people refusing to stay home, refusing to quit gathering or refusing to close their dining areas because it is their right to do what they want, I was so disappointed by my fellow Oklahomans.
I saw quotes about liberty, but I ask you — is that the Oklahoma Standard? If it is our way to show our appreciation for the first responders and medical professionals and anyone who comes to help us, then why are we not doing it? It is one thing to just thank them for their service, but a completely different thing for us to make their sacrifice to their own health and their families in vain.
So, show the Oklahoma Standard, and wash your hands! Keep 6 feet away from others; do not gather in large groups or more importantly, just stay home!
When I moved here, I was told that we strive to show the Oklahoma Standard every day, not just in times of crisis. When the Moore tornado hit in 2013, the volunteers and donations poured in, and the support the community received was clearly the Oklahoma Standard.
During the teacher walkout two years ago, we supported each other, sheltered teachers from across the state and joined together to build up our state and support our teachers and children.
During our many wildfires over the years, people have pitched in to help their neighbors rebuild and provided shelter and support.
This, too, is a crisis. Yes, it is not something we have experienced previously, like a tornado or a wildfire, but it is an opportunity for Oklahomans to show the rest of the country and the world what we are all about. If anyone has practice sheltering in place, we do.
As we come up on the 25th anniversary of the Murrah building bombing, let’s change what we are doing, and make Oklahomans again be the model for the rest of the nation and show everyone else how we live the Oklahoma Standard every day.
By social distancing, washing our hands, not gathering and staying home, let’s use the Oklahoma Standard to fight this virus and protect the medical professionals, first responders, our own families and our neighbors.
It is what Oklahomans do.
Theresa A. Cullen is director of digital strategy and associate professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education.
