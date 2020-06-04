Week after week, racially biased policing, manifested by everything from harassment to murder, is on full display in America.
This is not just a problem of rogue racist officers nor is it just a problem of weak and ineffective leadership. The persistence of racially biased policing, infecting the over 1 million men and women in policing, is a problem of courage.
The tragic murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers is the latest example of cowardice, again begging the question, “Where were the upstanders to stand in defense of those being mistreated?”
An upstander is a person who will stand up to defend others who are being mistreated. This is the point in these narratives we usually temper our criticism by praising most police officers as kind and brave.
If this characterization is true, then why are they bystanders to the racist actions of officers they work with. Where are the upstanders in the ranks? Upstanders in police service deeply influenced my policing practices.
In this regard, particularly meaningful to me is the story of Police Chief Jean Phillipe.
Phillipe held various positions in the French army and the police. In late 1942, he was named chief of police of Toulouse and soon began using his position to prevent the arrest of many resistance fighters and to provide false identification papers to Jews. Phillipe believed “that Jews were no less entitled to life than other citizens.”
A member of the Jewish underground network testified after the war that Phillipe had helped him obtain forged identity papers with authentic police seals for young Jews who were smuggled to Switzerland or provided hiding places in France. For his humanitarian efforts, Phillipe was arrested by the Gestapo on Jan. 28, 1943, interrogated, tortured, imprisoned in Karlsruhe in Germany and executed on March 1, 1944.
Phillipe is counted among the 27,362 individuals honored by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, as Righteous Among the Nations: “non-Jews who took great risks to save … their Jewish neighbors at a time when hostility and indifference prevailed.”
Forty-five years after Phillipe was named chief of police of Toulouse, I was promoted to chief of police of Tulsa. Today, 28 years after my retirement, the United States is not wartime France, but we are a country in the grip of violence and death. Again, I find myself reflecting on the destructiveness of racially biased policing through the lens of the ultimate sacrifice of Phillipe.
As communities work to change the behavior of our law enforcement, I hope for upstanders to emerge from the ranks of the police. We need (expect) them to speak, act or intervene on behalf of those being wronged or attacked.
The men and women in police service have sworn an oath to protect all in their community, and they know that the injury to the people they serve due to racially biased policing practices is actual and ongoing. It is past time for police officers to move from the ranks of bystanders to become upstanders, helping us to overcome prejudice, arbitrary decisions, treatment disparity and disrespect.
By bringing fellow officers into full accord with their sworn oath, these upstanders will encourage their colleagues to respect the dignity and rights of every individual and to exercise wisdom and fairness in dealing with all people.
To be an upstander within the ranks of a police department takes great courage. To be a bystander as a police officer, failing to stand up with and for people who are being wronged, is to fail as a human being.
Drew Diamond, former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, is executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa.
