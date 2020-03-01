Twenty years ago the voters of Oklahoma made an important decision — they approved the creation of a trust to receive the bulk of the payments due the state as a result of the settlement of the tobacco litigation begun in 1996. The lawsuit was based on injury to the state, its treasury and the health of its people due to the use of tobacco products, predominately cigarettes.
The trust, officially the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust or TSET, has proven the wisdom of the people in creating it. Smoking rates in Oklahoma have dropped 10 times faster than the rest of the nation. Some 42,000 lives have been saved, and $1.24 billion in direct medical costs have been avoided. Today, 83.3% of Oklahoma homes are now smoke-free, compared to 54.9% in 2001, the year after the trust was created. Sales of cigarettes are down by 1.16 billion packs. The state tobacco hotline has served over 400,000 of our citizens.
In addition to its work on smoking, the trust, under its constitutional mandate, has now expanded into other areas of health with programs to encourage exercise, sensible habits on eating and drinking. Rural health has benefited from TSET programs to encourage physicians to move to smaller communities. And TSET has helped the Stephenson Cancer Center achieve certification as a major research and treatment facility, one of only 70 in the nation. This is in addition to its adult stem cell research support at Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
The trust is not spending state tax dollars to achieve these accomplishments; it is spending earnings off the payments being made by the tobacco industry as a result of the litigation. Nor was the litigation financed by the state, other than the salaries of the state’s attorney general and assistant attorneys general. The real costs of the litigation were borne by the private law firms representing the state.
There is now over $1 billion in the trust endowment. The earnings are financing these health initiatives. What the Legislature now sees, with a spate of bills to go after the trust money, are not the accomplishments achieved, but a pot of money it does not control. Legislators, or some of them, want the money.
The people put the trust in the Constitution for a reason. They wanted it spent on what the lawsuit was all about, the health of our people. And they did not want the Legislature making those decisions; they wanted a board made up of health professionals making decisions based on the health needs of the people, not where a powerful politician has a pet project or as an excuse to lower taxes once again.
As the attorney general who brought the lawsuit against Big Tobacco, and the attorney general who co-chaired the campaign to create the trust, along with former Treasurer Robert Butkin, I wish to remind people why the trust was created in the first place: to improve the health of our people. It was put in the Constitution to keep the Legislature from playing politics with the money rather than investing it in health. Both of those considerations are very much alive today.
If the Legislature is short on funds after cutting taxes, particularly income taxes, for more than a decade, I would be happy to offer advice on where revenue could be found, including restoring the gross production tax, ending the tax exemption for capital gains and closing loopholes. But do not try to raid a program that is working and, if left alone, has potential far beyond what has been accomplished to date.
Personally, I would rather see resolutions from the Legislature applauding the work of TSET, rather than resolutions intended to raid and rob it.
Drew Edmondson was Oklahoma attorney general, 1995-2011.
Featured video