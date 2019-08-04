HIROSHIMA, Japan — What drew me here, where hell on earth once rained, was sparked long ago in my grade school library. Looking back I’m convinced the awakening of my young mind to a wider world began when I read a slim book, simply named for this city, that so vividly described what a handful of survivors experienced when the first atomic bomb dropped on them in the early sunlight of a summer morning.
This little boy from Perry in north-central Oklahoma is now in his seventh decade. But “Hiroshima,” written by the great journalist John Hersey, has stayed in my head whenever issues related to war and nuclear proliferation rear up, as they did with President Donald Trump’s brief trip to a nuclear armed North Korea in late June.
A visit to Hiroshima, as I made shortly before the president’s time in Asia, is similar — in both eerie and contented ways — to other pastures of horror and destruction around the world. Near the bomb site, tranquil on a humid afternoon, busloads of school kids scamper in identical white shirts, black pants and backpacks. Meantime, Japanese women of a certain age are dressed in all black, likely deliberately so. The smattering of Westerners are politely ignored.
Acres of green grass are dotted with trees, and a few monuments and markers here and there, mask the bomb’s ravages. But the serenity here also reflects the unstirred calm of what’s left of the killing fields of Flanders, the concentration camps of eastern Europe and, closer to home, the battlegrounds of our own Civil War.
Tuesday will begin a yearlong run-up to 2020’s 75th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. No doubt it will spawn reams of news coverage, as well as it should. Another atomic bomb laid waste to Nagasaki three days later, but what happened here ushered in the nuclear age and the Cold War.
Come to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and surrounding park in this city that’s grown to 1.2 million people and one understands immediately why no other atomic weapon has been used on human beings since the first few days of August 74 years ago. More than 140,000 people — nearly all Japanese but some Koreans and even a few American POWs — perished in Hiroshima, many of them instantly, many of them agonizingly. Untold thousands of others succumbed months and years later from the aftereffects of the bomb.
The museum leads visitors to photos, scorched artifacts and, as in Hersey’s book, the words of survivors. A separate exhibit warns of the “dangers of nuclear weapons.” What’s most interesting to this American journalist is how the story is told. Winston Churchill supposedly once said that history is written by the victors, and in World War II the victors — thankfully — were us and our allies. But Hiroshima, in its museum, has written its history, and it’s remarkably free of blame of who incinerated it and why.
My sense is the people here haven’t whitewashed the reasons for the bomb. The Japanese started the war with the United States, with the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. They were the aggressors. And 3½ years later, they paid for it. Unconditional surrender would be days away.
Were it not for the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, secretly developed by scientists of the allied forces, untold millions more on both sides of the war would have died in prolonged fighting. I’ve long wondered if my now 91-year-old dad, who started his senior year at Perry High School a few weeks later, would have been swept up if the war had dragged on for another couple years.
In the final months of his presidency, Barack Obama came to Hiroshima and laid a wreath with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made no apologies — and needn’t to — for the decision made by his predecessor Harry Truman to drop the bomb here. Instead he focused on lessons learned — and shared in this case, between two great nations of the 21st century.
“Those who died, they are like us,” Obama said. “Ordinary people understand this, I think. They do not want more war. They would rather that the wonders of science be focused on improving life and not eliminating it.
“When the choices made by nations, when the choices made by leaders, reflect this simple wisdom, then the lesson of Hiroshima is done.”
Ed Kelley is dean of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.