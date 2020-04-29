As the coronavirus pandemic tears through the United States, and as some governors move toward reopening the economy, reducing the impact of the catastrophe depends on persuading large numbers of people to continue to follow public health guidance. Government mandates in many cities and states have reduced the rate of new infections, but even in states where stay-at-home orders remain in full force, the impact of individual choices remains crucial in preventing a resurgence of the pandemic.
In this context, how can ordinary citizens amplify the most important public health information to keep more people safe while we wait for scientists to develop vaccines and treatments? Behavioral psychology and communication science offer some answers. Social norms are powerful, and ideas are contagious — meaning we each can play a role in spreading the word. This is especially important in our current situation, where misinformation is common.
Many of you reading this may already be able to recite the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines in your sleep: Wash hands more frequently (and for 20 seconds each time), avoid in-person social gatherings even if you don’t feel sick, wear a mask if you must go out. Simply doing those things is a great start. When people see your mask and hear you warmly respond when invited to a group outing, “Let’s do it on FaceTime instead,” they are more likely to act in those ways themselves.
In addition to setting a good example for others, research also suggests that sharing and repeating public health messages — in conversations, on social media and elsewhere — can help change behavior. You can start this process close to home: In an analysis of 28 studies that collectively included 138,898 participants, conversations about public-health messages had the most effect when related from one romantic partner to another.
So what kinds of messages should you focus on sharing with others, and what should you say when you share? You should stick to sharing clear, evidence-based messages that are consistent with guidance from expert nonpartisan sources such as the WHO, CDC or state public health offices. Such organizations may update some of their advice as new facts come to light, but information from such nonpartisan sources gives us the best consensus of scientific and health experts at any given time.
How we relate this information can matter, too. Sharing personal stories, research suggests, can sometimes be more effective than showering people with numbers and statistics; stories often generate less counter-argumentation. People also like to share content that they think presents themselves in a good light — information or narratives that indirectly highlight their own positive attributes. For example, if you call to the attention of your social network information ways that you are connecting with loved ones while physically distancing or point to opportunities to help others in your community, your friends — in addition to finding it useful and following your example — may share it because they want to be perceived as people who connect and who care. This can have ripple effects.
What’s more, there is considerable evidence that emotional messages are more likely to be shared online. High-arousal emotions like humor, inspiration, anger, fear and outrage increase message virality. But not all high-arousal emotions are alike. Unlike humor or uplifting sentiment, outrage may backfire by activating partisan biases. Politicizing your messages can make people who disagree with you defensively avoid the information — even if they would otherwise share your desire to follow the best expert advice and thereby help people.
As case numbers and deaths climb, more people have been sharing frightening accounts of what it’s like to suffer from COVID-19 or to care for a loved one who has it. Messages that scare people can positively change their personal attitudes, intentions and behaviors, but if you are going to share scary information to highlight the danger of the pandemic, it’s helpful to also tell people what specific things they can do to reduce the threat. Emphasizing concrete, evidence-based actions that individuals can take may also feed into people’s motivation to share useful information.
Of course, none of these approaches is one-size-fits-all, and they are based on research that was conducted outside the context of this pandemic. Health messaging experts are working to determine what works to change behavior in our current situation — as well as what works for different communities. The science of persuasion does not yet have all the answers, and the effects of persuasion on behavior are often small; certainly, they cannot replace large-scale government action. Maybe you only change one mind with the messages you share. But that could still help bend the curve.
Emily Falk is a professor of communication, psychology and marketing at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. Molly Crockett is an assistant professor of psychology at Yale University and a distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Center for Neuroethics.
