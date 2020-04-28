Economists focus on two types of inflation: demand-pull inflation and cost-push inflation. Cost-push inflation raises prices due to changes in the costs of doing business. Demand-pull inflation results when the demand for a good or service increases relative to the supply, resulting in an increase in price.
While the Federal Reserve and congressional responses to the crisis is well-intentioned and probably necessary, it has also increased demand-pull inflation risk over the next 24 months. Here’s an example of how that might work: Once restaurants reopen for indoor service, they likely will not have the same capacity as they did before. If a restaurant had 150 seats before the crisis, it may only have 75 seats due to social distancing requirements. Restaurants may need to increase prices to “make up” for the lost revenue. The same holds true for movie theaters, basketball arenas, football stadiums, water parks, theme parks, etc. My suspicion is that demand for most goods and services will likely come back at a faster rate than supply, resulting in some demand-pull inflation.
Many of the programs offered by the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department offer loan forgiveness. While this is probably necessary, this is substantially different than what occurred in 2008. In 2008, the Federal Reserve printed money, but the newly printed money did not really leave the banking system. Formally, the Federal Reserve increased the money supply by creating reserves in the Federal Reserve system and exchanged the reserves for treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. In 2008, banks did not (or could not because of increased losses on existing loans) issue new loans from their excess reserves. As such, the increased money did not result in inflation. This time around, the newly printed money is being loaned out and some of the loans will be forgiven.
The amount of energy capacity (i.e., oil rigs) that is being taken offline due to collapsing prices is also concerning from an inflation standpoint. According to Baker Hughes, the U.S. has had 483 rigs taken off line over the past year. This is partly the result of increased rig efficiency. However, if worldwide economic activity demand does recover, energy capacity will not be able to be restored as quickly as demand. Saudi Arabia and OPEC would welcome higher prices without U.S. production. As such, the U.S. and other advanced economies may experience relatively high oil prices as the economy recovers. If so, that would put upward pressure on prices (i.e., inflation) resulting in cost-push inflation.
Finally, there is talk of moving supply chains out of China as the pandemic recedes. Manufacturing moved to China where labor was relatively cheap. But another overlooked reason for the manufacturing move to China was that the People’s Bank of China pegged and maintained their exchange rate to the dollar. The dollar-yuan exchange rate has been relatively stable and predictable. Why is this important? Because if the yuan appreciates, the result is that Chinese wages become more expensive for U.S. companies. Likewise, if the yuan depreciates, Chinese wages become cheaper for U.S. companies. The highly managed exchange rate by the People’s Bank of China reduces exchange-rate risk for foreign wages. Foreign wage costs that become more expensive (or more volatile) for companies if manufacturing leaves China may result in higher inflation. In short, globalization has put downward pressure on inflation over the past 20 years, but that may not be the case in the near future.
The economic consequences of monetary policy and fiscal policy will be different this time than in 2008. Higher inflation may be one of the costs of COVID-19. Keep an eye on inflation over the next 12-24 months.
Eric Olson is an associate professor of finance at the University of Tulsa.
