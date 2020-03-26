Economics 101 teaches that subsidies that hurt consumers and only reward inefficient producers are inefficient.
However, an old (now deceased) UCLA economist named Armen Alchian argued that one needs a different perspective. In analyzing the agriculture subsidies in the U.S. after World War II, Alchian argued that subsidies made sense.
He reasoned that agricultural subsidies increased food production, which enabled farmers to produce more in times of crisis. Thus, the subsidies “paid for themselves” because the benefit of a loaf of bread during a time of crisis is worth much more compared to the benefit during times of plenty.
Three industries that need excess capacity during a crisis are energy, health care and agriculture. Currently, two out of the three are experiencing significant turmoil. The government needs to stabilize both.
In health care, the worry from medical professionals is that the U.S. hospital system will be overwhelmed by the coronavirus, as it has been in Italy. There are already multiple reports suggesting a shortage of medical supplies.
Subsidizing our health care system in which we have “excess capacity” during normal times would have paid immense dividends during the current coronavirus crisis. That is, having hospitals that are “too big with too many beds” during normal times is exactly what we need right now during the pandemic.
Hospital capacity cannot be built overnight or quickly. Given that we have a growing population and increased risk of pandemics, we need to subsidize the health care industry to ensure we do not have shortages during the next crisis. This is a lesson from the current crisis we need to remember.
In energy markets, the failure to reach a production agreement within OPEC led Saudi Arabia and Russia to increase the supply of oil while the demand for oil is falling. Reports in the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal state that U.S. shale producers are the target of the oil price war.
The older generation can remember when OPEC enacted an oil embargo during the 1970s that resulted in shortages in which gasoline was rationed and individuals were forced to wait in long lines (or buy only on certain days of the week).
While there certainly are more efficient shale producers than others, government officials should ensure that the increased oil production capacity from horizontal drilling is maintained.
The decline in oil prices obviously hurts U.S. shale oil producers and will speed the consolidation in the industry, but it has also hurt U.S. banks. When banks experience widespread defaults, lending falls and economic activity stalls (i.e., the 2008 recession).
The U.S. produces roughly 15 million barrels of oil a day and consumes approximately 20 million a day. Instead of bailing out the industry in terms of capital injections or low interest loans, use temporary tariffs or quotas on foreign oil to support prices.
Temporary protection would increase prices and help stabilize domestic banks and allow the shale industry to consolidate in an orderly fashion. Given the capital intensity of the oil industry, banks and bond investors likely would not roll over many of the debts (due in the next three years) that weaker players with higher break-even oil prices in the industry need in order to keep drilling.
Moreover, temporary protection would likely lower the price that Saudi Arabia and Russia receive from other countries for their oil, which would force them to bear more of the economic pain for their price war.
President Trump has authorized the Department of Energy to “fill up” the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which holds roughly 700 million barrels of oil. However, only 4.4 million barrels can be drawn out per day. That’s only 25% of the U.S. daily consumption. The best energy security we have is to maintain the capacity that technological innovations unlocked in the Permian Basin.
We currently have a shortage in the health care industry and a surplus in the energy industry. The temptation is for policymakers to make drastic cuts in one industry (energy) to pay for increased capacity in the other (health care). During the next crisis, we do not want to have millions of ambulances or medical professionals that are idle because we don’t have enough fuel to power the vehicles. Both are critical industries and should be subsidized through the tax code.
Eric Olson is an associate professor of finance at the University of Tulsa. He discloses that he currently holds stock in Occidental Petroleum.
