For consumers, falling gasoline prices are a silver lining from COVID-19’s shutdown of economic activity, but America’s oil and gas industry is hurting. Budget cuts and layoffs have already started among Oklahoma producers.
National security demands that we maintain what we achieved in recent years, becoming both energy secure and a net exporter of oil and gas. The industry deserves support, but there are some things our government should not do.
One bad idea is levying tariffs on oil we import from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Sen. Jim Inhofe, joined by other senators, has suggested tariffs and trade restrictions, writing that those countries are “wreaking havoc in global markets” while demand for oil is falling. The fear is that oil prices will crater even further unless offset by tariffs.
On April 4, President Donald Trump held out the possibility of levying such tariffs “if I have to.” But more importantly, Trump has talks underway for the Saudis and Russians to curtail production voluntarily, a prospect that boosted oil prices.
Negotiation is good, but tariffs would be misguided.
Even without arguing free market principles, there’s a purely pragmatic reason why tariffs would accomplish nothing — namely that we import very little oil from those two countries. Tariffs on a small fraction of their oil would have such a tiny impact that those nations would shrug it off. Global oil prices would be unchanged, but America would be set back in its always-problematic relations in the Middle East.
Russia and the Middle East sell most of their oil to Asia, not the U.S. But although only a minor financial irritant, American tariffs would be a bad diplomatic signal.
Look at the latest import and export numbers:
• America imports only 3% of the 12 million barrels produced daily by Saudi Arabia. That’s no leverage.
• The U.S. imports almost 10 times as much oil from Canada as from Saudi Arabia. On April 1, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported that in March the U.S. imported 3.41 million barrels a day from Canada but only 368,000 from Saudi Arabia. They’re also behind Mexico (517,000 barrels) and Ecuador (488,000). And Russian exports of oil to the U.S.? Zilch.
• It’s China, not the United States, that depends on imported oil — 10 million barrels daily. Our import peak from the Saudis was in May 2003, when we imported 2.244 million barrels a day. Our highest peak of total foreign oil imports was 2005, with a net 12.549 million barrels of crude oil and products daily.
Since then, the U.S. has become the world’s largest producer of oil and gas and a net exporter. Last month we exported 3.155 million barrels of crude each day plus 5.296 million barrels of refined products such as gasoline, fuel oil and jet fuel. Those numbers are down 10% from last year as demand declines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our independence makes tariffs hollow and senseless — so what might help the industry? President Trump’s talks hold major promise.
Trump also has proposed buying 77 million barrels of American-made crude oil to bring our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to full capacity. Alternatively, any unused storage capacity could be rented to companies now producing a glut of oil, as an extra place to store it until prices and the economy rebound.
Also, the federal government could formally oppose the antifracking and antipipeline movements that are costing the industry a fortune to fight, and it could not subsidize fossil fuel alternatives.
The biggest rebound, though, will come when COVID-19 is defeated. A swift rush to restart the great American engine of prosperity will restore demand for energy. That, not tariffs, will be the best boost for the petroleum industry.
Ernest Istook represented Oklahoma’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2007. He practices law, teaches political science and is president of Americans for Less Regulation.
