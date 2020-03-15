We are one year away from the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Tulsa’s 1921 race massacre, a massacre that is hard to believe happened, and which people for many years did not know had happened.
I arrived in Tulsa in November 1978 at the age of 11, and in January started attending Bell Junior High School, now Bell Elementary. At the time, there weren’t that many Hispanics living in Tulsa, but I remember being told not to stare at the black people because they would get angry. I was told they were mean. Weirdly, I was told not to touch their hair, as if it wouldn’t be rude to touch anyone’s hair. But the point was to emphasize that they were different than I was. Turns out that black kids were the nicest to me and many of them became very good friends of mine.
During those early years at Bell, people would say, “If you cross I-244, you are in north Tulsa.” Going forward a few years, when I started going to high school and began exploring more of Tulsa, many of my white friends would say, “See the other side of the train tracks? That’s north Tulsa, that’s where the blacks live.”
At the time, it didn’t dawn on me at the significance of those comments. It wasn’t until 1988, 10 years after I’d arrived in Tulsa, that I learned about the Tulsa massacre. I realized then how much those comments were weighed down by prejudice, racism and history.
I was so intrigued but at the same time appalled that something like this happened in the streets of Tulsa. At how an entire community was destroyed, so many families disrupted. I was also appalled by the atmosphere the African American community lived in, the fear of the KKK and never truly recovering from the stigma their skin color carried.
Learning about the Tulsa massacre taught me that marginalized communities are only marginalized if we allow it. Since I have been involved in the Tulsa community, now for about 34 years, I have strived to work with a diverse group of leaders, not just Hispanics. I truly believe that it is by all of us coming together that we succeed. Diversity at the table where decisions are made is important. I’m now a board member of the Greenwood Cultural Center and a member of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. Through every meeting I attend, I learn something new about what happened in 1921, and I am part of what is happening now.
The Hispanic and African American communities have much to contribute, and most important, they have much to contribute to each other. Hispanics should know about what happened here in Greenwood and embrace the African American community. We have so much to learn from each other and that we can make that change together.
With the new Greenwood Rising History Center and the renovations of the Greenwood Cultural Center come an opportunity to bring people together and learn from each other. If people from all over the world want to know about Black Wall Street and the Tulsa massacre, we too should learn, and never forget.
The 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre is not by any means a celebration. It is not something that Tulsa should be proud of, but this is a great opportunity for reconciliation and to celebrate the lives of all the people who flourished during those awful days in 1921. It is also an opportunity for us to act on behalf of the community and set a standard of leadership and reconciliation and to be witnesses of Greenwood Rising once again.
Francisco J. Treviño is principal of Vega & Treviño Consulting & PR firm and director of Casa de la Cultura. He is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
