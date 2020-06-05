It is a discouraging sign of the times that public health practices are folded into the bitter batter of partisanship. Just a short while ago, who would have believed that wearing a face mask as part of a global effort to decrease the spread of a microscopic killer could be interpreted as a sign of partisan identity? Wear a mask — you show everyone you’re weak and not a friend of this president. Don’t wear a mask — you show you are not afraid, and your liberty will not be infringed. Some interpreters of this moment think those going without masks are playing the Darwin card: The strong will survive, and the weak will not.
Friends, we are better than that.
Wearing a mask should be seen not as a sign of identity or weakness but as an expression of compassion.
About four years ago, Tulsa officially became a member of the Compassionate Cities Initiative and signed onto the Charter for Compassion. Charter members signal their commitment to strengthen the virtue of compassion and live by the Golden Rule in their communities. Through the city’s Human Rights Commission, a Compassionate Tulsa Committee was formed, and I am a member of that committee.
According to the charter, compassion is the heart of the world’s religions. It is the practice of being present to those who suffer and, when possible, to ease their suffering.
Wearing a mask should mean: “I will not contribute to your suffering.” Breathing while wearing a mask means the mask is retaining the droplets of my breath and protecting you from breathing my droplets. Wearing a mask is a sign I care about you and do not want you to suffer.
Humankind is wired to exercise compassion to those who are “like us.” We, the people of the United States, are testing — once again — what “like us” means. We are disposed to draw a circle of compassion around family and our identity groups — maybe co-workers, co-religionists, neighbors. Given that American society divides into “us” and “them” using race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, sexual and gender identity, politics, national narrative, class and where we live, we have created many opportunities to limit to whom we show compassion.
But there are also many opportunities to extend compassion. We are capable of enlarging our circles of compassion.
What if you imagined each person over age 65 you pass in the grocery store as your mother or your grandfather? What if you saw each school-deprived, bored 13-year-old as your child? What if you walked past the construction workers shopping in a big-box store and thought, “Hi, Brother!” or “I see you, Sister!” What if before leaving your home, you pledged: “I will not contribute to the suffering of another person today” as you grabbed your mask along with your keys?
A rabbi once asked his listeners to imagine that every one of us, as we walk down the street, is preceded by a cohort of angels shouting out, “Make way for the image of God! Make way for the image of God!” Besides imagining the crowds and noise (with someone today surely yelling, “Social distancing! Social distancing!”), ask yourself: “If you saw and heard your own angels, and you saw and heard the angels announcing the same for your fellow human beings, how do you think you would treat each other?” Like royalty.
Enlarge your circle. Imagine the angels. Please, wear your mask.
Gary Peluso-Verdend, Ph.D., is president emeritus of Phillips Theological Seminary and is executive director of the school’s Center for Religion in Public Life. The column was submitted on behalf of Compassionate Tulsa.
