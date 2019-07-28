My parents thought it was a good idea to take traveling vacations with five kids in a Vista Cruiser or some other kind of family station wagon. Long driving days with two or three of us car sick was one reality. But the most brutal part of the trip was deciding what we’d all listen to on the radio. And that circumstance — a group of people with diverse desires who must live with decisions somebody at any given time did not like — created an experience I am still unpacking.
In the 1960s, we did not each have a handheld anything with earphones that allowed retreat into our own self-chosen worlds of movies or music. There were no smartphones or iPods. Even the near-antique Walkman was still a decade away from the market. In the car, everyone listened to one radio station at a time. On some trips through a desert, grasslands or mountains, even finding any station was a problem. But, most of the time, the issue was to what we would listen.
The Decider, we all knew, was our father, regardless of what was playing. He was the driver who needed to stay awake and, as much as was possible, in a good mood (Dad did not have much bite but he sure knew how to bark!). But he allowed the kids to have a say in the station choice, at least until he could not stand more “noise.”
The kids wanted Top 40 stations. But Top 40 could include anything from Simon and Garfunkle to Led Zeppelin. S&G was mostly OK with Dad; Led Zeppelin was not. In order to keep the peace, often the front-seat passenger quickly twirled the knob for another station soon after a hard rock song began, for we knew either a bark or a lecture on “noise that parades as music” was coming.
I don’t remember Mom expressing preferences; she was the “let’s all get along” type. But Dad would have preferred Montovani, Herb Alpert, Lawrence Welk, Ferrante and Teicher or the occasional Top 40 song like “MacArthur Park.” There were stations that carried these Easy Listening artists, but not many. Dad’s other strong preference was for silence, an understandable preference for a man with five kids who owned a tool and die shop, which was quiet only when the lights went out at the end of a 10-hour day.
While I don’t remember the details, I do recall one particularly bad blow up about the radio. A song Dad thought was offensive. Raised voices. Maybe some reasoned arguments embedded in the emotions. Then The Decider shutting down the radio. Everyone sitting for a time in a thick, stomach-sinking silence. Then Dad — remember, his bark was much worse than his bite — turned the radio back on and scrolled to a station that was loud but, well, was not what anyone in the car wanted to hear. He wasn’t being sarcastic or nasty; he was actually trying to be conciliatory.
One might read this account and say, “Thank God for devices and headphones which make long trips tolerable today!” Amen. But something is also lost when we avoid the experience of a closed environment and limited options in which a group of people needs to come to some accommodation in which no one is happy all the time and in which everyone is uncomfortable and forced to deal with someone else’s needs and desires some of the time.
That last sentence also describes a functional democracy. Everyone gets to be happy and uncomfortable some of the time. Take turns. Make compromises. Listen to someone else’s preferences. Tolerate.
One of the dangers of a wealthy democracy with abundant lifestyle choices enabled by personalized technology is that we can divvy private and public spaces into the equivalent of a car trip where everyone owns a personal device and uses headphones. No need for negotiation or toleration.
Maybe we should send congressional leaders on a car trip across America with nothing but a car radio for entertainment. They might learn something important.
Gary Peluso-Verdend, Ph.D., is president emeritus and visiting research professor of religion in public life at Tulsa’s Phillips Theological Seminary.