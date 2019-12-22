The driver of a four-door sedan who consistently takes up two spaces of public parking downtown on Fourth Street really disappointed me this year.
And, I’m just getting started.
Festivus has begun! Put up the pole, get ready to wrestle and settle in while we let go about the things that irritated us this past year.
It’s a secular, fictional holiday on Dec. 23 brought to the world by the creators of the ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld.” It’s as legitimate as social media celebrations like National Compliment Day, National Pizza Day or National Selfie Day. Oh, don’t forget days for corndogs, glazed spiral ham, static electricity and kissing a ginger.
That reminds me. I love my sister, but please ease up when I forget Siblings Day. So I didn’t add a collage of our smiling faces to the online lovefest in April because of a doctor’s appointment, work then car repair.
Another thing, that stupid SUV let me down (inanimate objects are included in Festivus). One more major problem, then that hunk of metal will be sent to the trash heap, or wherever shamed vehicles go.
These bifocals aren’t doing it for me either. Where do my eyeballs know where to look? Am I destined for headaches and blurry vision?
Festivus sprang to life from the father of “Seinfeld” writer Dan O’Keefe, who expounded upon and popularized the holiday in the episode “The Strike,” which includes a cameo from Oklahoma’s Tracy Letts as a bookie.
Going full-out for Festivus means having an aluminum pole with no decorations, a dinner menu holding no historic value, Feats of Strength that continue until the head of household is pinned and an Airing of Grievances.
Because this whole thing is made up, feel free to pick and choose.
Our family will have tacos while we ruminate on our grievances.
Airing of Grievances can be tricky. In my head, I want to go all Frank Costanza, who forcefully explains, “I got a lotta problems with you people, and now you’re going to hear about it!”
In reality, I’ve gotta live with these people, whether in my home, work, kids’ school, church or community organization.
So, dancing lightly, I have a few bones to pick.
• People who write in capital letters need to STOP. As the person generally responsible for the newspaper’s letters to the editor, my eyes glaze over when seeing a page full of capitals. It is not only figuratively screaming at me, I have to retype the letter.
• Line jumpers who pretend it’s all cool, you’re on notice. As I waited 30 minutes to get into a local popular Christmas-decorated restaurant, at least 30 people bypassed by saying, “We’re meeting someone.” Like that helps. Entire parties should be present before seating. Bah humbug!
• Cellular phone store employees who don’t fix anything. I’m told they are only salespeople, not fix-it people. Quite a racket.
• ABC Network for canceling “The Kids are Alright.” For all the dumb shows on network television, this hilarious big family sitcom set in 1972 should still be on air. It’s like experiencing “Freaks and Geeks” all over again.
• People who ignore RSVP requests. When throwing a party, I need to know whether to make one pan of cheesy potatoes or four. From now on, no RSVP, no cheesy potatoes for you.
• The drivers in school drop off lanes who forget common courtesy and traffic rules like signal lights or double parking. Just because you’re basically in an alley behind a school doesn’t mean laws of the road disappear.
• Texts from kids saying they are bored. This always happens while on deadline at work.
• Theater goers with no clue as to what they will be seeing. Last year, I saw a few people walk out of “Book of Mormon.” While waiting for “Hamilton,” a group looked shocked it included rap. Try Google. Or, read the newspaper. There is no need to be offended or surprised.
• The family cat who does not like anything on counters and doesn’t remember she is my daughter’s cat. It’s my daughter who needs to be woken up for food at 4:30 a.m.
• QuikTrip parkers backing into a space.
• The 1940s consumers not wanting to move Thanksgiving one week earlier. With only a three-week holiday season this year, I’ll be at a drugstore Christmas Eve buying gift cards.
Once the Airing of Grievances is complete, take a cleansing breath. Maybe burn sage to start a new year. Or, just share a chocolate babka, the superior babka.
It’s good not to keep things all bottled up. The lighter feeling tempers the need for Feats of Strength. By then, we typically decide to play “Clue” or watch “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The celebration doesn’t have to be Festivus for the Rest of Us. It can be a way to lighten the mood for everyone and laugh at the absurdities and irritations of life.