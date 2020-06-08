Success comes to those who recognize an opportunity, seize the moment and act upon it.
The news greets us with a society split along the fault line of following scientific protocols or giving in to the demands of opening the economy — all with limited guidance from lawmakers.
A lack of travel has been credited with a temporary atmospheric cleanup, giving one time to ponder values, a cleaner environment and a sustainable financial recovery.
While the tragedy of this pandemic continues to plague the nation, now is the time to plan rationally for a foresighted economic revival.
The path forward depends on realizing the interdependence of society and economy, committing to temporary sacrifices for the common weal (even wearing masks to protect our fellow citizens) and building a platform to renew, maintain and grow our pre-eminent economic position, especially the redevelopment of a strong manufacturing sector.
Add to this list of priorities: national security.
Prior to the pandemic, planners were identifying areas of vulnerability with one major fear being terrorist hackers disrupting power transmission lines which supply the electric needs of military bases, manufacturing plants, cities, rural communities and communication systems.
Such a disturbance would create havoc and hamper local governments in providing for the health, safety and welfare of their populations.
Local communities can ill afford a crippling of police and fire protection, the lack of working pumps to provide safe and clean water and the absence of power for hospitals and communications infrastructure.
Diesel fuel backups are not designed for any long-term outage.
Every community across the nation, no matter what size, should have a backup wind or solar generation system.
To limit the impact on local safety infrastructures across the nation in the event of an attack, such an arrangement should have the ability to be independent of present transmission systems.
A national commitment to provide such a system would have an economic boon for the country by generating manufacturing demands for components (which should be made in the USA), creating jobs (manufacturing, design, site acquisition, construction and continued maintenance), sustaining the use of petroleum products for material transportation and construction equipment (giving the industry time to adjust depleting resources and demand) and increasing the tax base.
If Congress is willing to provide dollars directly to the public, it should be willing to develop a strategy of investing in long-term economic growth through the development of a local green power backup system.
Our history is replete with direct federal financial assistance to businesses (i.e., building railroads, funding the construction of World War II defense plants with $1 sell-backs which were later converted to private use, direct subsidies to research firms, etc.).
Just as President Eisenhower’s interstate system took years to complete with its long-term financial gains, so too would such a green backup system, which would extend economic benefits far into the future.
Once in place, the nation’s defenses would be enhanced in the event of cyberattack or physical attack by allowing local communities to continue functioning and providing their citizens with necessary police, fire and health protection as seamlessly as possible while concentrating national resources where needed most.
Now is the time to develop a program that would provide economic stimulus to business with the added benefit of long-term national security.
Green power backup is a local necessity and a matter of national security.
Carpe diem.
George Otey, a Tulsa attorney with over 20 years of experience in the energy and communications industries, formerly served as manager of property administration at Williams Communications and manager of municipal acquisitions for El Paso Global Networks.
