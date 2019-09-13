Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 230 AM CDT. * AT 1129 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR PERSISTENT LIGHT TO MODERATE RAINFALL FOLLOWING THE STORMS EARLIER THIS EVENING OVER THE TULSA METRO. THIS MAY CAUSE MINOR URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... CATOOSA... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 218 AND 232.