What each one of us does today will determine where we are as a community two weeks from now. Will we be making progress or falling behind with mounting human tragedies?
Many Tulsans are taking this pandemic with the most serious of actions. Thank you to those who are listening to Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart. Thanks to those who believe our scientific and medical experts and are acting on the behalf of all by social distancing and washing hands frequently.
Over the past few days, the heroism and courage of health care workers in our country’s hardest-hit cities have been brought before us. We see them working many hours, under uncomfortable conditions, without the full protection and equipment they need and with some getting infected. I gratefully include our Tulsa-area health care workers in this group of courageous men and women.
For Tulsa, we know tougher days are ahead. We recognize the need to support our health care workers. Many have asked what can they do that is helpful to our health care workers. After consulting with physician colleagues across the U.S., I created a new list and asked Tulsa World Editor Wayne Greene if I could share this list with you. Here it is:
1. Stay home: This is far and away the No. 1 recommendation from our health care workers. This virus spreads easily with human-to-human contact. Each person with this virus infects another three. Stay at home so you don’t become a hospital patient and cause others to be hospital patients.
2. Call ahead to see if you actually need to come in: We need to protect our hospitals’ resources for those who need this level of care. If you can, call your physician and work through your symptoms before you come to the emergency room.
3. Donate supplies: Our hospitals need as much personal protective equipment as they can get. It was joy to see our area universities donating masks and gloves from their medical simulation centers to our health systems, helping them stock up in anticipation of a surge in patients with COVID-19.
4. Donate blood. Our blood banks are dangerously low. They need your blood.
5. Make things that are needed: We have seen wonderful stories of masks being sewn together by theater groups. I have a close friend who is making protective face shields with his 3-D printer. Each mask, each face shield makes a difference. If you have skills and materials, make things that are needed.
6. Understand what our health care workers may be going through: In the hardest hit cities, health care workers are needing to make some of the most difficult decisions of their lifetime. These health care workers themselves are being traumatized by this event. This is called secondary trauma syndrome. We learned a great deal about post-traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War. Those soldiers returned to a country that protested against their involvement. The result was far higher levels of depression and suicide due to the lack of support. As much as we can — from a social distance — we need to wrap our arms around our health care worker and support them.
7. Let them decide how much they want to talk about things: Our health care workers are working 18-hour shifts under the most difficult of conditions. Sometimes they don’t want to talk. Sometimes they just need a break. Allow them that break.
8. Buy only what you need: Imagine working a full shift at the hospital and on the way home driving to the grocery store to pick up food for your family and instead you find empty shelves. Buy what you need and leave what you don’t.
9. Buy health care workers nice food: Under stress, our brains are hungry for something pleasant. Great food can be that pleasant thing. In a social distancing safe way, find a way to buy our health care workers nice meals.
10. Thank them: They need to know you care about them and that you are grateful for their willingness to uphold their oaths of service.
As a senior physician who has taught medical students for two decades in this community, I had the recent and unique privilege of being their patient. They saved my life, and I am grateful. I know these physicians, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, medical assistants and social workers. They are wonderful people. Let them know you care.
Gerard Clancy, M.D., is a psychiatrist and professor of community medicine and psychiatry at the University of Tulsa.