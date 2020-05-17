Paula and I wanted to share one last story with hopes of easing some of the pain due to the pandemic. We begin by referencing the over-referenced Teddy Roosevelt passage about the man in the arena.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly; who errs and comes up short again and again.”
I recall several arena experiences where it was just me — in the Texas wilderness for five summer days and nights with no food or water provided during Air Force Flight Surgeon Survival School, my first time teaching to an auditorium of 250 medical students and giving a medical school commencement address with over 3,000 in attendance.
But a few years back, I found myself alone in a most unique arena: Chicago O’Hare Airport Terminal K men’s restroom. I was heading home to Tulsa, and the terminal was packed with travelers frustrated by flight delays due to heavy snow.
At the sink washing my hands, I was surprised to find myself all alone in the men’s restroom. Then a gentleman in his late 50s stumbled into the restroom. He clutched his chest, slumped against the wall and fell to the floor.
I had seen the clinical picture of an acute myocardial infarction many times in the past but always in the hospital with a medical team, with defibrillators and IV drugs close by. Now it was just me. I quickly got on my knees next to him and began basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
What happened next was disturbing.
Passengers from newly arrived flights entered the restroom and stepped over me on their way to the urinals. I asked several of them to call 911. I asked for someone to bring an atrial external defibrillator. But no immediate help came.
For the next 20 minutes, it was just he and I on the floor of the men’s restroom at O’Hare Airport. Then he exhaled deeply, and I was sure it was his last breath. The fire department eventually arrived, and I stepped out of the way and back to the hustle of the terminal where no one noticed that a man had just died.
My face was “marred with sweat.” I walked the terminal trying to think through what had just happened, fully forgetting about my flight home to Tulsa.
I felt totally alone. I had failed at summoning 911. I had failed in my own skills in resuscitating him. I thought about him.
What was his name? Did he have a wife, children and grandchildren? I am sure they would have questions about how he had died. I am sure they would be disappointed in my efforts. I felt sorry for them. I called my wife and gave her just a few details of what had happened. I did not have it in me to give her the full story.
I was surprised that I had not missed my flight back to Tulsa as the delays from the snowstorm slowed everything down. An airline representative somehow knew my name, thanked me for my efforts and gave me a first-class ticket for the flight back to Tulsa.
When we boarded, I was the only person in first class — alone again. When I arrived home, I told my wife the entire story and my sense of failure. Her response was beautiful.
“You didn’t fail. You were with someone during the most personal point in his life. You stuck by him. He was not alone,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to physically distance ourselves to the benefit of those at most risk from this awful virus.
It has required limited family visitation for loved ones in the hospital. It has required health care workers to distance themselves from family members when they come home. It has taken away many jobs and brought danger to essential workers still on the job.
Under these conditions, it may feel like we are all alone. But like the O’Hare Airport experience, the care for each other is still there — just from a farther distance. The love for those in the hospital or in nursing homes is there from you, just delivered by dedicated nurses and doctors.
Teddy, this time we are all in the arena, and we are not alone.
Gerard Clancy, M.D., is a psychiatrist and former president of the University of Tulsa and University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
