October may be saturated in all things pink, but a nonprofit dedicated to breast cancer screenings is scrambling to pick up the pace.
A funding cut to a federal program and flatlined donations have Oklahoma Project Woman looking for ways to ensure all women get the breast cancer screenings they need.
More women than expected have been coming in the past few months to the nonprofit for vouchers to get mammograms and follow-up breast health services, said Executive Director Anne Bogie.
“As our patients have grown, our funding total has not kept up to the same level,” Bogie said. “The more money we cannot raise means more women we cannot help.”
Oklahoma Project Woman is a Tulsa-based nonprofit providing mammograms, diagnostic and surgical procedures for women with no insurance and limited financial resources. There is no age limit.
The nonprofit links patients to multiple breast health care institutions.
In the past, it worked in tandem with the Oklahoma State Health Department’s Take Charge! program, which is funded by the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Funds come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Health Department’s Take Charge! program provides low- to no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings to low-income women ages 50 to 64. Clients have no insurance, Medicare or Medicaid coverage.
The partnership worked well to cover the state.
Whenever a woman came to Oklahoma Project Woman and was found to qualify for Take Charge!, the nonprofit would refer her to local Health Department officials. Patients falling outside the federal guidelines would be served through the nonprofit.
That changed this year with federal funding cuts.
This fiscal year, the CDC reduced funding for Take Charge! by $333,193, which resulted in 50% fewer medical service contracts, according to state Health Department spokesman Tony Sellars.
The reduction means, among other things, 1,136 fewer cancer screenings.
In fiscal year 2018, Take Charge! provided 1,174 breast screenings and 1,107 cervical cancer screenings (2,281 screenings total). Last year’s total is not available.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women and second leading cause of cancer death for women. One in eight women (13%) will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime.
This year, about 268,600 new cases of breast cancer in women are expected and about 41,760 women will die of breast cancer. Of new breast cancer cases in women, seven out of 10 are among ages 55 and older, according to the American Cancer Society.
Oklahoma expects 2,980 women to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 540 women die of breast cancer.
Yet, thousands of women aren’t getting screened.
Only 50% of U.S. women have received a mammogram in the past year and 64% in the past two years.
Those forgoing the preventive breast cancer screenings tend to be uninsured, less educated and young.
The lowest rates are among those without health insurance — 21% in the past year and 31% within two years. Mammography is lowest among Native American and Latina women.
In Oklahoma, 54% of women have been screened in the past year.
It looks more promising when looking at the past two years with 70% of Oklahoma women receiving a mammogram. That number drastically declines among women without health insurance to 41%. Oklahoma has the second-highest rate of uninsured people in the nation.
Breast cancer has improved its treatments to a five-year survival rate of 90%.
That optimistic high rate drops to 27% once the cancer spreads to other parts of the body such as lungs, liver or bones.
That’s why early detection is crucial. Breast cancer screening programs to reach all women are necessary.
Oklahoma Project Woman averages about $150 to $200 per patient, Bogie said. The nonprofit covers the costs from mammogram to mastectomy.
About 2% of its budget goes to overhead costs.
“All the money goes back out into the community to help women,” Bogie said.
The nonprofit works with 50 hospitals and 110 clinics throughout Oklahoma. Those health care institutions are willing to accept fees set by the nonprofit and write off any gaps as charity care.
Of the 4,500 women screened last year through Oklahoma Project Woman, 44 were diagnosed with breast cancer.
Since its 1995 founding, the nonprofit has provided screenings for 57,000 women. Of those, about 20% needed a biopsy and 785 were diagnosed with cancer.
Bogie calls the nonprofit data- and doctor-driven.
“We want to do what the doctors say is best,” she said.
Philanthropic money isn’t endless, and many good causes vie for charitable funding.
The best programs leverage public and private dollars.
When the government decides to back off its responsibility, it places pressure on the nonprofit and private sectors.
“Our goal is to continue getting in front of funders and tell them of this need. Even a small amount helps,” Bogie said.
So, does October’s Breast Cancer Awareness help?
“People see all the pink, and sometimes I hear people say, ‘I’m so overwhelmed by it that I ignore it,’ ” she said. “Breast cancer happens all year round. I was diagnosed at 29 with no family history in July. We want to make sure everyone knows we are here year round.”