An unexpected turn in a distance-learning class with my daughter was her genuine curiosity about world religions.
The lesson started with a video showing a student being harassed by another. The point was to spark thoughts on what bystanders could do.
Our conversation wound around to diversity among her student body including faith, gender identity, race, ethnicity and social class. She witnessed behavior that bothered her.
We may not have had the heart-to-heart without that prompt.
It reinforced my support for evidence-based programs on healthy relationships. It was the course she missed in middle school this past quarter.
When I found out the nonprofit Amplify put its curriculum online for parents, I jumped on it.
Amplify coordinates these proven programs for area schools, with Tulsa and Union as the largest participating districts. The nonprofit provides educator training and brings together agencies working in the areas of youth relationships and sexual health.
Today’s sex education isn’t just biology; that’s the easy part to explain.
Successful programs are about relationships and that affects how teens view themselves, friendships, dating, consent, goal setting, sex and marriage.
Presenting this information over time in age-appropriate ways gives youths tools needed now and when they leave their homes as young adults.
This has helped Oklahoma inch its way down to No. 5 in teen births.
“The collective efforts to reduce the teen birth rate in Tulsa County have been enormously successful over the last decade, and in large part due to the implementation of evidence-based sex education at Tulsa Public Schools by Tulsa Health Department and Youth Services of Tulsa,” said Amplify Executive Director Amber McConnell.
“We are prepared to make sex education as accessible as possible for youth and families in our community to engage with during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Amply put its Virtual Sexual Health Resources program on its website amplify.org.
The site also includes a list of telehealth resources compiled by the Take Control Initiative and Youth Leadership Council creations like a coloring book.
That council is made up of teens from across the city. Other features developed by the group are pieces on body positivity, diverse families and online safety. It’s reassuring to see such openness and optimism from youths.
To get the curriculum, parents register and receive access to an online study guide, videos and interactive, multiple-choice chapter quizzes. There are 45 days to complete the program.
Each chapter instructs students to ask their parents or guardians questions.
My inquisitive daughter usually added a few more. I made a promise never to lie and to be honest.
That lofty pledge causes discomfort; these are tough topics. The Amplify curriculum eases that.
“Amplify is excited to bring independent sexual health study opportunities to young people in the community during these unsettling times,” said Preston Shatwell, the nonprofit’s director of public relations.
“We know youth who engage with this curriculum will gain knowledge and skills they can use to make healthy decisions as they plan their entire future, including pregnancy. We trust youth to be their own sexual health champions and are working to expand educational opportunities which promote this.”
The curriculum is direct and inclusive.
It sticks to facts and addresses teens identifying as LGBTQ. It gives no recommendations or opinions.
Healthy relationship programs are meant as prevention: teen births, sexual assault, domestic violence and sexually transmitted diseases.
These work the other way, too.
By teaching skills for stronger relationships, kids will set higher goals, communicate better and feel empowered when faced with conflict.
Even during a pandemic, those are important values we can stress, and good guidance is now online.
