Two weeks ago, the answer to their prayers was so close.
Connie Amos got a call from the Tulsa hospital saying a kidney had been located for her husband, but time was critical because the donation came from a person who had died. The clock starts ticking with a deceased donor.
“I said we could be there in an hour and a half,” she said. “We were rushing around, and my pastor got the whole church praying for us. We were headed out the door then got another call. The transplant had to happen within two hours, and it wasn’t going to work for us.
“I’ve prayed on it and realized that kidney wasn’t right for him. God is going to send him the right one. I have to believe God has a plan for us.”
Jerald Amos, 64, has been living with kidney disease since 2005 when diagnosed with Alport Syndrome, a genetic disease affecting kidneys and eyesight. He’s been on dialysis for eight years and is waiting for a transplant.
Recent federal policy changes regarding the approach to kidney disease are intended to make more kidneys available for donation, incentivize home dialysis and support the development of an artificial kidney.
Last month, President Trump signed an executive order with a series of reforms including restructuring federal payments for kidney health care and enhancing procurement of organ donations. These include giving nephrologists bonuses for preventing progress of the disease and launching a national awareness campaign.
More than 37 million Americans (15% of adults) have chronic kidney disease, and Medicare pays about $114 billion in costs, representing one-fifth of its total spending.
More than 726,000 Americans, including 7,655 Oklahomans, are at end-stage renal failure — when kidneys no longer function and require dialysis or a transplant.
Advocates say making more transplants possible saves lives and money.
More than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney transplant and about 500,000 people receive dialysis at least three times a week, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
Dialysis is a lengthy process that cleanses blood of excess water, solutes and toxins. Most people go through it in large centers, rather than at home, which is less expensive and offers patients a better quality of life.
Medicare spends about $89,000 a year per dialysis patient and less than half — $35,000 — for each transplant patient. The executive order is expected to give half of the U.S. dialysis providers incentives to give patients home-based services.
Amos has no working kidney and struggles each day working on the farm that has been in his family for 70 years. Living outside Colcord, he went to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to get on the peritoneal dialysis. He now has home dialysis equipment.
His wife of nearly 35 years helps him with the dialysis cycle, which lasts about nine hours during the night.
“The farm cows don’t care if you are on dialysis,” she said. “Some nights we have to wait to hook up until late because a cow was having a calf.”
No one in Amos’ family is transplant compatible. So, Connie has become a social media warrior seeking a living donor with type O blood.
“A kidney from a living donor lasts longer, but we are willing to take anything now,” she said. “Jerald just wants his life back. He doesn’t have much of a life now.”
Nearly five years ago, while starting the process to get on the transplant list, a check of his heart found five blockages, requiring a heart bypass and a year’s wait before consideration for a new kidney.
About a year later, doctors inserted a heart stint. In 2017, Connie sensed something else.
“I kept thinking my husband is not acting right,” she said. “I know he’s a kidney patient, but this was more. He was tired, sluggish and not right. They found his aortic valve was completed blocked. They weren’t sure how he was living.
“After that was replaced, his heart is working great. Now, we are at the top of the transplant list.”
About 12 people die each day waiting for a kidney while 10 kidneys are discarded daily.
Last year, about 20% of donor kidneys (3,756) were recovered then discarded, according to the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations.
But the National Kidney Foundation researchers are finding up to 50% of those kidneys could be viable, backed by an October 2018 report published in Clinical Transplantation, the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research.
“Some of their criteria for donors don’t make sense to me,” said Connie. “We’ve had people willing to be a donor but something keeps them off. It (criteria) has hurt.”
The new federal mandate changes regulations to expand living donors with measures like removing financial barriers and having a better inventory of deceased donors.
It doesn’t do much to reduce health care costs, and a diagnosis of severe, chronic diseases can quickly rack up huge medical debt.
Amos is on Medicare but secondary insurance won’t accept him. For the transplant, he will pay 20% of the cost. His portion is expected to be about $20,000.
The hospital required the couple put $5,000 down and sign documents for future payments. That is on top of bills from the previous heart and kidney procedures.
Connie knocks down the debt by selling original artwork and crafts: paintings, knitted pot holders and beaded bracelets. She raffles homemade quilts and holds fundraisers through restaurants.
“You can’t put a price on this. I will get my husband back, and that’s what’s important,” she said. “We have a grandson, and (Jerald) wants to show him how to cut hay, combine corn and all the things he used to do. But he just wears out easy.”
Their lives are so in-the-moment they are not sure how much the federal changes will provide immediate help.
“You just have to stay positive, and I lean on my church a lot,” she said. “It’s not easy. Some days I want to throw in the towel, but God has this and I have to move forward. I know it’s going to be worth it in the end.”
