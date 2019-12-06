At least two gifts under the tree aren’t going to be surprises on Christmas Day. That’s what happens when teenagers go Black Friday shopping with their Mom.
When my kids found a coat and shoes that fit and they liked, I gave up trying to be sneaky with a purchase. They were shocked when I kept the clothes, including the $12 socks.
The disappointment on their faces would rival that of Cindy Lou Who after the Grinch took the last gift and roast beast.
“But I really want that jacket now. I mean, it is winter, and I need new socks,” said my 15-year-old son.
“Everything over $10 gets wrapped up. It’s just three weeks. Call it a Mom quirk,” I said.
It’s actually my Mom’s quirk that I’ve adopted. We have a holiday budget, and all new items count.
Every year since 2008 in the U.S., holiday spending has increased, according to the National Retail Federation. This year, it is expected to go up at least 3.8%.
Consumers reported having an average budget of $1,047.83. But, that’s a national average and includes shopping for decorations, wrapping and food. Last year, T. Rowe Price found U.S. parents spent about $422 per child.
Closer to home, my completely unscientific social media polling found much more conservative budgets and a few opinions.
I posed a question online about what is considered a reasonable amount to spend on a child for Christmas. I noticed a couple of other social media threads on the same subject.
My prediction was an average of $400 because of stories I hear and commercialism I see. I overestimated.
Online replies noted the amounts change depending on the number and ages of children. The more kids, the fewer gifts; the older they get, the more expensive their toys become.
Every family situation varies. For some, $25 a child would be a stretch while others can spend hundreds.
As one friend put it, “Every family is different and finances play a big part in the decision. If you can only spend $10 a child, then spend $10. Don’t ever go into debt or make the family go without necessities to try and prove how much you love them. If you’ve raised them right, they already know and will understand. “
Quite a few people explained philosophies about gift-giving and tips on making a dollar stretch.
This response made me smile: “It’s not like it’s their birthday.” This Mom splurges on the birthdays for her teenagers, but keeps it at two gifts for Christmas and no more than $100 for each kid.
Some parents downplay gifts to focus on volunteerism and faith, preferring an austere observance.
“This may sound strange, but this is not about kids but Jesus. Cut back and go to work at a shelter or food pantry and be what Christ wants us to be. (Give a few) small gifts when done.”
One family spends $50 per child because, as their mother says, “They don’t want for anything throughout the year.”
Other parents say they don’t give much to their kids through the year. They save up for Christmas and buy items on sale starting in January.
They give more gifts at Christmas to show the importance of the holiday. To them, this approach elevates the day and emphasizes their faith.
Also, some parents just like indulging their kids once a year.
“I always start out with a goal and then break that goal at least twice. I absolutely love giving my kids gifts.”
A few had a tradition of giving children three gifts, just like the little baby Jesus. Though, Legos are much more accessible, and cheaper, than gold, frankincense or myrrh.
One shared a meme: one gift they want, one gift they need, one gift they wear and one gift they read.
Most parents answered with between $100 and $200. A few were as low a $50 and some went as high as $400.
Among the higher amounts, many say that includes needed items for school or activities. Like myself, they are gifting items that we have to buy anyway.
That doesn’t mean it’s any less meaningful.
Gifting experiences has become more common.
“Spend time, not money,” as one person stated.
One parent said he will spend about $50 per child then “go out to eat somewhere local and leave a big tip for the waiter (or) waitress to set an example of giving.”
A mom said once her girls became teenagers, they scaled back to one gift and stocking stuffers.
“We budget the rest for family time at movies, museums, dining out, Christmas light sight-seeing, etc.”
Another friend is doing something new this year with her four kids, who range from college to pre-teens. They opted for a trip instead of gifts, even the stockings will be bare.
“Although I am excited, I am nervous. I will let you know if they survive.”
Knowing her family, they will survive, thrive and have wonderful tales to tell.
My favorite Christmas memories are not of things, but of people and places: taking my grandmother to parades, looking at lights with an aunt, going to New York City with Mom and my sister, visiting the Philbrook Museum holiday events, making cookies with my daughter and watching “Christmas Vacation” with my son.
I’m hard-pressed to remember all the gifts through the years, but I have many stories from all those outings.
Among the best bits of advice comes from an old family friend, Max Wallace.
“Just say it’s Christmas and follow your heart.”