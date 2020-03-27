Each day, I’ve been watching Father Desmond Okpogda celebrate Mass on Facebook Live.
The kneeling parts of a Catholic service aren’t happening in my house. Our attire is more yoga pants and gym shorts than the Sunday best.
It’s an odd change of worship. But, hearing the solo singing voice of my priest from the Church of the Madalene chapel has been a balm to a virally heated world.
The routine of traditions in the Catholic Mass has been centering during a time changing by the hour.
People of all faiths are finding ways to maintain a spiritual core, seek meaning and stay connected to fellow believers. Holy holidays among the world’s major religions will be occurring in the next few weeks.
Most Christians celebrate Easter on April 12. The Jewish Passover begins April 8, and Muslims observe Ramandan starting April 23. Many Christians are in the middle of the 40-day Lenten observance leading to Easter.
These will likely be held in our homes. Viruses don’t go away on religious holidays or at the doors of houses of worship.
The faithful are adjusting.
Religious leaders have embraced the same remote-working technology that businesses are using, from Zoom to Facebook Live.
After watching Father Desmond awhile, I wandered onto the Facebook pages of other Tulsa religious institutions to hear messages from those leaders.
Reassuringly, there are common themes: contemplation, gratitude, empathy and faith.
Senior Rabbi Michael Weinstein of Temple Israel won me over by quoting the Torah and Ferris Bueller. His point is to take in joyous moments and reflect during Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath day of prayer.
“In moments of trial or crisis, time appears to drag and move very slowly. This past week has been the longest week,” Weinstein said. “Shabbat teaches us to slow the world down, count our blessings, find new perspectives. If ever we need Shabbat, it’s now.”
In a moving ceremony, Cantor Laurie Weinstein and Cantor Soloist Jenny Labow sang the Havdalah, the symbolic close to the Shabbat service.
“This week more than ever do we carry a wish for spiritual strength,” said rabbi Weinstein. “We may not be together my friends, but we are certainly in this together. Take care of yourselves and take care of one another. Shabbat Shalom.”
Rabbi Dan Kaiman of Congregation B’nai Emunah spoke of the time of King David when 100 people were dying daily from a plague, prompting the leader to mandate 100 blessings a day from his people.
“If each of us takes some time to increase our mindfulness and connectedness in this day, we might feel more connected to the world around us,” Kaiman said. “I’m not so sure 100 blessings will bring about an end to our social distancing, but I am sure it will encourage a lot more appreciation and meaning and, hopefully, fulfillment in our lives.”
Videos on the Islamic Society of Tulsa page ask people to move forward with a spiritual perspective by praying as a family once a day and reading from the Koran for 30 minutes. Also encouraged is supporting community residents struggling to take care of their families.
A chord of optimism and hope came from the Rev. Ray A. Owens of the Metropolitan Baptist Church in a 24-minute Bible study. He hosts regular virtual gatherings.
As people joined the livestream, even if in the middle of a thought, Owens gave them a shout-out, mentioning their jobs, family or volunteer work. It reminded me of a small-town church where everyone knows everybody.
Using Legos as a visual aid, Owens focused on the Matthew verse, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Owens preached that this moment is about people re-centering their lives to God by decluttering what’s in the way and declaring God’s word. He said people let other things take focus like college basketball’s March Madness or never-ending family errands.
“We are in a place where we are feeling disconnected from all these other things; things that usually had value to our lives,” Owens said “God is saying that is not the center of our lives. God wants to be the very center of your life.”
The world has been tested before with plagues, famine and war, Owens said.
“The same God that healed us the last time is going to heal us again,” Owens said.
The Rev. Chris Moore, senior pastor of the Fellowship Congregational Church, stood in an empty sanctuary with a promise Lenten practices are continuing, including his routine of three daily prayers.
“I lift up prayers for other people. Please know, I’m lifting all of you up in prayer,” Moore said. “Go in peace, pray for peace, wage a little peace and love one other, every single other.”
For Catholics and other western Christian faiths, Holy Week will begin April 5 with Palm Sunday.
My kids joke they will bring in some outdoor branches as we watch a televised ceremony. They get orange juice for communion while I have plenty of wine.
Never discount the healing power of humor.
No one knows when the pandemic will pass. Frustrations, anxiety, second-guessing and tempers rise with that uncertainty.
It’s why people are comforted by going to their knees in search of divine answers.
Just as our public health and medical leaders guide us out of harm’s way, our religious leaders guide us to spiritual and mental health safety.
“Trust in the Lord no matter how bad it gets,” said Father Desmond last week. “The Lord is still with us. Remember his words, ‘Do not be afraid.’ We pray that with this over, we will come back again stronger, loving each other and celebrating each other and the mysteries of our salvation.”