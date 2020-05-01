The other day my son said it felt like he was living with me for the first time.
It wasn’t meant as mean, though hearing that was a bit of a downer. It was a teenager’s clunky way of talking about the amount of time we’ve spent together.
Usually, I have to go to work when my kids have days off of school or summer breaks.
Though the kids prefer their rooms, having me around for the past six weeks has been a change. Thankfully, on balance they say it’s a good change. (Though, my son declared my “obsession” with his school work annoying.)
Time has become a plentiful resource for those of us sheltering in place.
Before, I was spending about three hours a day in a car running kids to activities and school and driving to and from work. The days were a choreographed to-do list sometimes scheduled down to the hour.
Weekends were dedicated to catching up on sleep, laundry, cleaning and organizing for the week ahead. This way of spending time didn’t happen overnight, it was an evolution.
As children grow, so do the sports, music and dance lessons, theater performances and homework. Friend groups expand, and work obligations step up.
Since the pandemic shutdown, people have been musing about what they miss. We haven’t focused on the new discoveries and innovations.
Some people crave the old ways, but I’m thinking some things shouldn’t go away.
Time, particularly with my family, is something I plan to guard more closely from now on.
Here are a few other features that ought to stay:
Focus on local businesses. A early war cry encouraged residents to frequent local shops online and order from restaurants to keep our economy moving. Like never before, social media, such as the Facebook page “Stand up to COVID-19 – Support Local Tulsa Business,” connected us to our neighbors who provide products and services.
Restaurant curbside and pick-up. Before the shutdown, our busy lives made having regular family dinners difficult, especially going to restaurants. This option provides a way to explore new tastes and support local establishments without physically being in the building.
Family meal kits and deals. Some of the restaurants added packages for groups of four or more. Our family discovered places with bargains on everything from tacos to barbecue to ramen bowls; all of which found through the Tulsa World Scene roundups or local social media pages.
Remote working. It’s amazing how much I got done (and stress reduced) when not having to worry about the routine of makeup, hair and business attire followed by eating breakfast, making lunches, dropping kids off, driving 20 minutes to work and walking six blocks to the office. Some responsibilities and meetings once believed only possible in the workplace can be handled at home, sometimes better. Employers ought to let workers do more of this.
Midday exercising. It’s rare a woman can get in a good sweat in the middle of the workday. But with the time flexibility of remote working, I’ve been able slip away for some cardio or yoga around noon.
Virtual reunions. Twice my Mom’s extended family connected on the Zoom platform for an hour of constant talking. It was wonderful. Celebrities have joined in with treats like the cast of “Hamilton” performing on actor John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” channel, and Josh Gad rounding up the cast of “The Goonies” in a new web series.
Healing the Earth. An unexpected byproduct has been cleaner air and water. In places like Los Angeles and China, people are seeing blue skies, watching clear waters run and hearing birds sing for the first time in memory. We should take this as a sign to respect nature more.
Keeping distance. It’s been nice having some personal space.
Wash hands often. We really shouldn’t have needed a pandemic to do this.
Taking care of those in need. To tackle growing hunger, restaurants and Hunger Free Oklahoma partnered with school districts to give take-home dinners for students at pick-up locations. This is just one on a long list of people helping others. But some of our systems weren’t ready, from unemployment staffing to internet connectivity. We ought not to wait until a national emergency to tighten and bolster our safety nets.
Appreciating front-line workers. Health care workers and emergency first responders obviously do life-saving work. Others haven’t always received recognition they deserve, such grocery store clerks, truck drivers, trash collectors and janitors. They have stayed on the job even when anxious about the pandemic.
Oddball distractions. Two guinea pigs named Blossom and Coffee in south Tulsa have been photographed watching television, coloring Easter eggs, playing billiards, dancing ballet, going to prom and celebrating Earth Day. I hope my friend Gail Kamphaus-Crouch keeps up her weird but lovable indulgences. We need more levity like this especially in tense times. No animals were harmed, and they enjoyed the payment of apple bits.
I miss the hugs of my sister, nephews and Mom. I miss solving the world’s problems with my coworkers. I miss shopping without the suffocating feeling of a mask. I mourn the missed end-of-school-year events and rites of passage.
But, these temporary brakes haven’t been all bad, and we need to recognize that. Eventually and slowly, restrictions will lift and the COVID-19 virus will come under control.
It would be a shame if we didn’t reflect and learn from the experience, re-prioritize our lives and keep those things making us better.