After half a century chasing murderers, rapists and other serious criminals, retiring Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says domestic violence is the prominent challenge facing the police force.
Jordan cited the rising violence in crime overall as a concern but specifically mentioned domestic violence.
“I think that’s a challenge that we have in Oklahoma that no one can really explain why we have such a high rate of domestic violence in the state, but we do compared to the rest of the country. We’ve made a lot of huge advances, but it’s still a problem for us,” Jordan said in a Q&A with Tulsa World reporter Corey Jones on Jan. 26.
It’s not a surprise for those who spend their days working with domestic violence victims.
“He’s right,” said Suzann Stewart, executive director of the Tulsa Family Safety Center, which is a hub of services from police to mental health.
“There has been nothing we can put our finger on or point to a singular reason for why Oklahoma has a higher rate. We look at other states with similar demographics and economics and cannot find what it is about Oklahoma that makes us worse.”
There are some theories, most of them cultural.
“We have not recognized and addressed it publicly as a problem,” Stewart said. “We have sat back and said it’s OK. People don’t like to talk about it, saying it’s a family matter.”
DVIS Executive Director Tracey Lyall suggests not engaging with the offender but to report to authorities or check with the victim later about helping.
“Many people still consider domestic violence to be a private family matter. Many bystanders, neighbors or even friends are unwilling to get involved, which can embolden offenders,” Lyall responded in an email exchange.
“Many people fail to understand the risks survivors take when they report domestic violence in the first place. They risk further violence should the offender not be held accountable for their violence. They can defend themselves at their own risk, because fighting back may lead to both parties being arrested.”
Oklahoma fares poorly in other areas having an impact on domestic violence, such as being named the “least healthy” state when it comes to the number of children experiencing multiple traumas. The state is No. 1 in children with two or more Adverse Childhood Experiences at nearly 29%.
Higher ACEs score can translate in a myriad obstacles in adulthood, ranging from obesity to incarceration. Numerous studies have shown that children in a home with domestic abuse will grow up to either be a victim or a batterer.
“Unfortunately, if children are not treated for the trauma of being exposed to violence they are likely to continue the cycle of violence later in life,” Lyall wrote. “These children are also 15 times more likely than the general population to be sexually or physically assaulted.”
Oklahoma remains a national leader in rates of incarceration, medically uninsured, divorce, teen pregnancy and substantiated child abuse cases.
A 2018 Urban Institute report analyzing Tulsa’s mental health system found the state’s spending on services ranked 46th in the nation.
“All of this means thousands of Oklahomans are facing significant trauma but have very limited mental health resources,” Lyall wrote. “This, again, perpetuates the cycle of violence.”
At the Family Safety Center last year, adults seeking services brought along 1,660 children. The previous year it was 1,749 children.
“When parents are made aware of the domestic violence impact on children, it makes a difference in them seeking services. They often have no idea,” Stewart said. “Children hear it, they see it, they know it, even if the parents don’t think they do.”
It’s not all doom-and-gloom. With the combination of research and activism, several protocols and programs have shown promise in bringing domestic violence under control.
Tulsa was the first in the state implementing a lethality assessment for domestic calls. Officers have series of questions to gauge violence escalation and have resources to give victims. It was mandated statewide in 2014.
Strangulation has been recognized as the biggest indicator of later homicide, so much so that the national Alliance of HOPE International launched the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention in October 2011.
Strangulation is a critical predictor and potentially causes later health problems from the temporary loss of oxygen to the brain.
In response, Tulsa Police started a strangulation protocol in 2017. If a victim reports or an officer suspects strangulation, a folder of information about strangulation is left. The next day, a family violence unit officer will make a follow-up call or visit to encourage the victim to seek services.
In 2017, Tulsa Police reported 494 cases with strangulations. That jumped to 700 the next year and 665 last year.
“Strangulations have not gone up; we’re now paying more attention to it,” Stewart said.
Victims seeking services have been at a consistent incline for a decade at the Family Safety Center.
Completions of forensic documentation of domestic violence at the center have increased by 43% since 2017.
“If people come in and get services, they are less likely to be killed,” Stewart said. “Tulsa has really become a national leader in cutting edge programs … It’s starting to make a difference.”
A batterers intervention program at DVIS has been in place for years. A study from 2007 to 2010 found that 43% of participants dropping out later committed other violent crimes. For those who finished the program, recidivism dropped to 17% to 23%.
“Our Batterers Intervention Program does help to decrease the chances of violence in future relationships,” Lyall wrote.
In one indicator of a turnaround, Oklahoma tied for 20th in last year’s Violence Policy Center report on women murdered by men. It was fourth in the 2016 report.
More must be done.
Advocates want to see more prosecutions based on evidence when a victim refuses to testify. This could include medical records, witness testimony and other evidence.
This would have the same approach as a homicide case, which also doesn’t have direct victim testimony.
“Our criminal justice system does not always hold offenders accountable as it should,” Lyall wrote. “In fact, domestic abuse isn’t even considered a violent crime by Oklahoma statues. Many times victims may be too afraid to testify and without a witness, the case is dismissed.”
Among proposed legislation, House Bill 3371 from Rep. Ross Ford would increase the sentence for strangulation in domestic abuse cases to 2 years to 10 years, up from the current 1 years to 3 years. Senate Bill 1903 from Sen. Kay Floyd would put the lethality assessment on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s website.
“Oklahoma is a very reactionary state, so we are not dealing with the problems related to domestic violence until after they happen. More funding needs to be allocated to prevention work to try to stop domestic violence before it starts,” Lyall wrote.