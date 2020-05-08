A woman serving what she calls an “alphabet soup” of a sentence counts the years by how old her daughter is on the outside.
Another mom marvels how her 14-year-old still loves her, though she doesn’t feel deserving.
A prisoner reflects on her real first love: her son. Another inmate thinks of her grandson while stargazing.
In prison, every day is Mother’s Day; thoughts of their children and grandchildren are just beneath the surface.
Oklahoma still incarcerates the highest portion of its female population in the nation, despite improvements in that metric due to partial criminal justice reform.
The number of mothers in Oklahoma’s prisons ranges from 68% to 85%, according to various reports. No matter the end of the spectrum, that’s a lot of moms behind bars ... and children left behind.
At least half the women were living with their children at the time of arrest.
The nonprofit Poetic Justice has worked with more than 3,000 incarcerated women since 2014 on expressing themselves through creative writing and poetry.
Children have been a consistent theme in the work, said founder and executive director Ellen Stackable.
Even among women convicted of child abuse, they mourn their children. No matter the crime, the process of writing provides an outlet, a therapy, during the separation.
“I would say it is at the core of their pain and shame,” Stackable said. “When they begin to write letters to their children, and they write back, the cycle of healing accelerates.”
At the onset of the current pandemic, Poetic Justice volunteers quickly mobilized to leave packets at prisons and jails for the women to continue their work.
This distance learning included eight weeks of writing prompts, such as describing a place where love was felt or what provokes awe.
It included inspirational coloring sheets and other materials like meditative breathing techniques.
“We try to pick positive, affirming things for them,” Stackable said. “I hope what they get out of this is that we care and haven’t forgotten them; that they are human beings and have unimaginable worth.”
There was a worry about how the pandemic would affect the program participants. Prisons have been a hotbed for the COVID-19 virus in other states.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections ordered a stop to visitation and transfers. Many jails have released nonviolent inmates, and Gov. Kevin Stitt approved sentence commutations for 452 inmates last month.
So far, the prisons have avoided major outbreaks. Currently, the women’s facilities have one recovered patient and one unit at Mabel Bassett in quarantine.
Prevention measures can be stressful. At campus-like facilities with dorm-style buildings, sheltering-in-place is staying on a twin bunk mattress with group activities cancelled.
Adding to that stress are worries for children and families at home.
In this, they are like all mothers; they possess doubts in their abilities while also striving to be better, to be trusted, to give their children more.
Stackable said the incarcerated women she has met are resilient.
“I see in them a radical gratefulness,” she said. “They have learned how to grieve without the privilege of saying goodbye over and over again. “
From the distance-learning packets, inmates mailed their poetry to Stackable.
What was received were a mix of concern, love, regret and optimism using different writing styles.
The threat of the COVID-19 virus brought on worry, as reflected by an inmate who writes under the name of Jax. She wrote about the possibility of New York City turning Cathedral Church of St. John Divine into an emergency field hospital:
She genuflects as she enters, holy water-kissed fingers tipped from a private flask
She gathers her staff, issues general orders to preserve them from the human wave of suffering.
A prompt for ekphrastic poetry — describing action in a work of art — inspired inmate Geneva Phillips to use Salvador Dali’s “Young Woman at a Window” to imagine the world’s ending through a pandemic or climate change:
She regrets saying
and not saying
as the shelves emptied of toilet paper, sanitizer and human kindness
When angry frightened people remembered only how to lock the cages of their fear behind them and clutch the candles of worry in their isolation. …
Even when the world ends, we will be OK as long as it ends in love.
At least half of the pieces refer to being a mother.
Inmate Laura Sullivan marvels at the unconditional love from her daughter:
I’m taken by the way she still loves me
I don’t deserve it
I’m blown away by the loyalty she gives
I shouldn’t have it…The love of a 14-year-old has amazed me
And one day, what she believes, the world will see: I’m gonna make it.
As the time goes by, incarcerated women miss out on milestones, from birthdays to holidays to welcoming new family members.
Prisoner Jessica Duarte wrote a love letter about her first grandbaby, equating to the joy she finds in the night sky: “Finding out you will be a grandma to a baby boy is as joyful as sitting outside in the dark and just watching the stars transform into different shapes.”
These personal pieces include the details of the children: how they sound when laughing or the color of their hair.
Inmate Molly Mullen describes looking at her child’s photo each day, focusing on his curly hair and dark eyes:
They say you look just like me
Every morning, you make me smile
Someday soon, we will meet again
You always have a smile no matter what
You, my son, are my first love.
Within the sweet memories run chords of contrition and hope.
Inmate Helen Terrell addresses her family in “All My Children,” calling them “precious gifts from God” with assurances they have not been forgotten:
One day, we will be reunited and it will be a blessed day
I pray for you daily and remember the days that I did have with you guys
Maybe one day, you guys will forgive me.