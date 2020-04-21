We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Just as an editor wanted a robust discussion on hyphenating an adjective-adverb modifier, my teenage son was spotted getting out a chainsaw for an art project.

Motherhood trained me to stay calm, putting off the editor’s email to save my son’s fingers and make sure distance learning did not involve power tools.

The night before, my almost-teen daughter walked into a room with a plastic grocery sack over her hair. A YouTube video showed how to color hair using markers and conditioner. Thankfully, she unknowingly used the ineffective washable markers. I don’t care what’s on the interwebs, just wait for salons to re-open.

Realizing my grasp on full-time parenthood and remote working isn’t all that strong hit home as smoke billowed out of the oven. The kids learned wax paper is no substitute for aluminum foil.

We’ve only had one small stove grease fire and a few angrily slammed doors. Pretty sure my son has lived in boxers for weeks now.

This school-at-home model isn’t working either. My children do not trust my judgment on things like hyphenating adjective-adverb modifiers.

I cannot answer why knowing ancient trade routes from China are important or if they will ever use the mathematical theory of pi.

They scoff at most of my abilities except for finding things like lost shoes or jackets. (The secret is lifting things up to look underneath.)

Being self-quarantined in a home with teens means the kitchen sink is never free of dirty dishes and the grocery bill is doubled. A pile of clean, unfolded clothes waits constantly on the sofa.

The cat is super unhappy with this invasion of space, and our dog has become spoiled to being let outside every five minutes. We are clearly over-feeding both of them.

But, being around my teenagers 24/7 has some upsides. The noise and constant activity mean never feeling isolated or lonely.

We have rediscovered the joy of playing catch, talking walks together and finding new recipes. They taught me to use Zoom but haven’t come up with an angle to make me look 20 years younger.

They are quasi-adults with their own friend groups communicating on social media. But, we are doing more as a family.

Usually, our consensus revolves around watching comedies or shows about music, cooking or playing games or cards. We do not have the stamina for puzzles.

The kids don’t appreciate my love of BBC dramas, and I felt my age when they had to explain a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

None of us stuck around when my husband choose a documentary about the 1960s British puppet show “The Thunderbirds,” showing his age. And my daughter’s exclusive choice for musical theater isn’t always embraced.

The days go by in a weird pattern without rigidity. The kids sleep in, and we ask them to check on school work in the afternoon.

This time is stressful. Like most adults, my husband and I are worried about our financial stability and frustrated by not knowing the end.

Our kids are showing anxiety, upset at not having spring football or having the planned theater performances canceled or postponed. Other students are missing rites of passage like proms and graduations.

The phase of being let down has moved into anger at times. Being cooped up indefinitely at home doesn’t help.

This is a historic moment, testing the patience, tempers and commonsense of Americans. It will be a time our kids will remember and retell the rest of their lives.

As parents, we don’t want to add more pressure with strict rules or expectations. We remind ourselves daily to laugh at some absurdity or find the blessings in a full home, even if it is a messy home.

That means if my son has an elaborate idea for art, then my husband is happy to help with oversight and fetching the extension cord, but not a chainsaw.

