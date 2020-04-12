After putting out a call for letters to the editor that are full of inspiration, gratitude and positivity, the first responses came from elementary children.
That should make people smile.
Published letters are often political, critical and one-sided. That’s one purpose of having a public forum in the Opinion section: an exchange of differing ideas.
The writers have legitimate concerns about our country and community.
But as people have grown frustrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertain and anxious about its end and impact, it became clear readers wanted a break from those themes.
This Sunday, and hopefully more to follow, the letters will strike a more hopeful chord to get us through a difficult time.
The first letter to arrive was from 11-year-old Eli Simpson. His message is a simple one of being nice to others, even online.
The next came from 10-year-old Addie Burton (granddaughter of Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel and daughter of Tulsa World correspondent Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton) with concerns about sea turtles.
It seems a little distant from the current crisis. But at a crazy time, it’s reassuring to hear from a girl with enough compassion to worry about aquatic life.
Tulsa resident Monte Prater believes everyone has compassion and suggests starting a gratitude journal.
Having kept such a journal for more than a year, I can say he’s right. At the end of a rough day, thinking and writing down the good in life refocuses priorities.
Former Tulsan Jim Sinclair was thrilled that his old Central High School basketball coach was named to the national hall of fame. After almost 60 years, Coach Eddie Sutton remains an influence in his life.
So many people have kind words.
Tulsan Penny Painter had a long list of things warming her heart.
She sent a photo of her and infant granddaughter, Enid, in front of a home with a sign stating, “You’re not alone,” painted with sunflowers, ladybugs and bees.
It’s a message of happiness.
Choosing to be happy is what my ever-optimistic, former Tulsa World colleague Rod Walton had to say.
His letter reminds us this isn’t the country’s first devastating health and economic disaster. With education and commitment, we have come out strong to find “love around us.”
The power of love is a consistent theme from one of my favorite speakers, the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, who famously officiated the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Curry preaches that everything a person does or says must have love at its core.
“There’s power in love to help and heal when nothing else can. There’s power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will. There’s power in love to show us the way to live,” Curry said at the royal wedding.
The goal of these letters is to show love’s power in the written word and lift up each other.
Featured video