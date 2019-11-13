Thirty years ago this week Dad died. Three decades.
And what I really want to ask him is how he views “Trump: The Art of the Deal” now. He was a voracious reader, just finishing Trump’s business memoir before taking on Lee Iococca’s “Talking Straight.”
It’s not that I care about those books, it’s that I wonder about how Dad would have evolved, grown and changed.
A passion for reading is a trait I inherited from him. But, when he died, I was 17 and reading Jane Austen and teen romance. He was more of Louis L’Amour and James Michener, though he would read just about anything suggested.
When a parent dies young and suddenly, a child doesn’t get a chance to know that person as an adult. It’s one of the many tragedies.
I would have loved to have traded book recommendations with him these past 30 years. Maybe he would have enjoyed my science fiction, paranormal or fantasy. Perhaps I would have found a western to my liking.
History and biographies are where we would have met in the middle. We could get lost in a museum together and spend hours in book stores and libraries.
Dad was all about finding common ground but enjoyed jumping into a debate, especially with family members. His favorite target was his sister Ruth, who never figured out he took the contrary position only to irritate her.
Every year at this time, a melancholy sets in. Trauma anniversaries do different things to different people. Holidays often have the same effect.
Beyond that, it’s always a random time when he’s missed. Like in college when I was taking a class on the history of sports or a course on ‘60s music.
He would have enjoyed my take on Jack Johnson or sarcastic essay on the impact of The Doors. I could have used his tutoring in microbiology and statistics.
Dad was a country veterinarian fascinated by all things science and technology. We were among the first in our town to have an answering machine and a VCR. He linked his clinic, truck and our house with two-way radios; that was high-tech back then.
He would have embraced the age of personal computers and would probably waste too much time on social media, like the rest of us. I’m unsure how aggressively he would be arguing on the platforms.
My theory is he would have had fun picking on some people and completely trounce the more blatant racist and sexists comments, just before blocking people. Though, hyperpartisan divisions and rancor were not his style.
Another somber moment occurred when on a doctor’s table getting a sonogram while pregnant. My sister was born with a hole in her heart and problems with leg bone development, undetected until after her birth.
Now, technology allows for a scanning of every heart wall, ventricle and chamber and other developments in utero. Dad would have been intrigued by medicine’s advancements, in human and animal science.
I’m curious how his veterinary practice would have morphed to incorporate these improvements.
He was a fan of country music, especially the outlaw era, but would have dropped out about the time Kenny Chesney sang about his tractor being sexy. But his Spotify list would have had Bruno Mars and Oasis next to Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood.
My devotion to grunge bands would have stumped him, but he probably would have come around to Pearl Jam, eventually.
Reality TV would have been a turn off, but dramas like the “West Wing” and “Lost” would have been waiting on his DVR. He would definitely know the “Hamilton” soundtrack and have read all related biographies.
The grandkids. That’s where this week gets hard.
Each of his four grandchildren reminds us of him. Each has some little thing, some small quirk that is a shadow of Dr. Ben Netherton.
He would have reveled in being a grandpa, and they would have loved being his grandchildren.
In the past couple of years, I’ve known some teenagers who have lost a parent. I want to wrap my arms around them and say it’ll be OK, but some days it isn’t.
Some days, when we don’t expect it, that mourning, that loss, comes like a punch. Time just helps us take it a little better.
Usually, my sister, Mom and I mark the day with a quick text or call to each other. It’s never anything big, just a recognition that we’re all thinking of the same thing.
This year, we’ve decided we must actually be together; nothing big, just recognizing some anniversaries are harder than others. Even after 30 years.
