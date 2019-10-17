This year, I have attended all the middle school, junior varsity and varsity football games at the school where my kids attend.
Not once have I heard the “Rocky” theme song.
It’s a loss not hearing trumpets blare those first bombastic notes just before the chorus lets players know they’re gonna fly now. The inspirational anthem evokes strength when behind and celebration when ahead.
It is the perfect hype song and was a high school band staple in the ‘80s and likely part of the ‘70s. Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” is gone too.
Still around is Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2” (also known as the “Hey” song). So is “We Will Rock You.”
Queen’s chant-like, foot-stomping taunt will never go out of style.
Hype songs from football Friday nights evolve with each generation. That doesn’t mean we can’t be sentimental for what used to pump us up.
Besides, kids these days have no idea what they’re missing.
Mom used to get excited hearing “Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen. That used to be her jam when playing clarinet for Perry High School band, and administrators never knew of the alternative raunchy lyrics.
Twenty years later, my superintendent was not amused when hearing “Tequila” by The Champs. He especially didn’t like band members yelling the word.
It was the era of “Pee Wee’s Playhouse.” We had a whole dance to go with it. Some grownups were just too stuffy and literal.
Just a few years before my time, bands were offering up “Another One Bites the Dust” and “We are the Champions” as in-your-face provocations.
Fight songs were slipped into that mix, before and after the game and with every touchdown. These usually aren’t that original, but played loud and fast, it’s enough to amp up school spirit.
School fight songs have a tradition hard to shake. The words, notes and musical arrangement to “Dear Ol’ Perry High” are etched in memory.
Marching bands led all those songs in earlier generations because the school’s public announcement systems were lousy on sound: crackly, too loud, too soft or full of feedback.
As technology got better and young people took the mic, the PA started revving up crowds with cuts from House of Pain, Van Halen and Bruno Mars.
Lyrics sometimes take a backseat to a good beat.
Kids get up on their feet for Soulja Boy’s “Crank” every time. The song is over a decade old, and the words make no sense for football. But it’s catchy.
Some oldies are still goodies.
“Sweet Caroline” has invaded high school sporting events, having made its way from Fenway Park in 1997 to other teams including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Iowa State Cyclones.
The one throwing me for a loop is John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” When West Virginia University breaks out this 1971 tune, it makes sense. It’s a bit puzzling being adopted by a Tulsa public school.
But it works (especially when winning), and it’s fun. And that’s what we should be doing at high school football games.
Marching bands are still an integral part of the experience, and they have seriously upped their game in the past couple of decades.
Rather than straight-forward halftime entertainment, bands are now putting on more musical theater. Think themes, dancers and drama amid the music mashups.
This season, our band features a guy on stilts. Big bands are big business and a treat to watch.
School spirit hasn’t been completely outsourced to the press box bunch.
Nothing compares to the rhythm of drum lines hitting hard-driving cadences to energize a crowd. Horns and woodwinds add punch, but drums have that undefinable primal edge.
When players look to the stands for a little backup, it’s still the band coming through loudest.
It would be nice if “Rocky” made a comeback, giving a boost to the Italian Stallion’s underdog tale. Good bet it’ll return somewhere, sometime.
Until then, there is always a fight song and a line of drummers ready to carry the day.
