Nothing moves fast when it comes to women gaining rights.
It took nearly 100 years to win the right to vote. Then it took decades for women to have privileges like owning property, getting credit, attending college and working after having children.
Now, it’s nearing half a century in the fight to gain equal protections under the U.S. Constitution with the Equal Rights Amendment.
The original arguments against the ERA seem quaint now: women in combat, same-sex marriages, early childhood education expansion, contraception access and no-fault divorce.
All have came to pass, and America’s sky hasn’t fallen. History shows those claims be alarmist and out-of-touch with changing cultural values.
So, what are the fear factors now?
It doesn’t take long to find scare tactics around unisex bathrooms and reproductive rights. Some say this will close women’s domestic violence shelters or force women into the military draft.
All are red herrings.
“These are misinformed misconceptions,” said Liz Charles, executive director of the Oklahoma Women’s Coalition. “The ERA is not about any singular issue. The ERA sends a clear message to our partners across the country and internationally that the United States understands the importance to amend the Constitution as we evolve to truly represent equality in our country.”
The ERA has renewed energy. A new generation just may be the thing needed to make it a reality.
The U.S. House took action to propel the ERA forward; it’s been introduced (again) to the Oklahoma Legislature; and several Oklahoma city councils have passed supportive resolutions.
An event in Tulsa celebrates the ERA resurrection. The Oklahoma Women’s Coalition is hosting an OK ERA event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vault, 620 S. Cincinnati Ave.
“Women need and greatly deserve a chance to celebrate in Oklahoma that regardless of what our state does, we can come together and celebrate the momentum around the ERA nationally,” Charles said. “We have champions in Congress and the Senate pushing the ERA, and it’s wonderful that is happening during the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.”
Last week, the U.S. House approved legislation that would remove the original ratification deadline by a 232-183 vote, following party lines. The ERA was first passed by Congress in 1972 with a seven-year deadline, later extended to 1982. It fell three states short of the necessary 38.
Legal scholars disagree on whether ratification deadlines are Constitutional. Some argue that if Congress can put on a deadline, it can eliminate it.
The ERA resurfaced after the 27th Amendment was ratified into the Constitution in 1992 — after it was originally proposed 202 years earlier. It gave hope the legal door may still be open.
Last March, the Tulsa City Council approved a resolution supporting the ERA, following earlier measures passed by the Stillwater and Norman city councils. These were to show state lawmakers the ERA has support.
Sen. Kay Floyd introduced Senate Joint Resolution 25 in this session for the Legislature to ratify the ERA. The Oklahoma Women’s Coalition has put this on its legislative agenda.
“We want to engage folks around this shot for Oklahoma to pay attention to the ERA and apply pressure to our decision-makers and hold them accountable,” Charles said. “It’s an election year, and they need to know this matters.”
An ERA is not symbolic. It has real impacts for people facing discrimination based on gender. Sex- and gender-based discrimination is addressed under a patchwork of several laws: the Equal Pay Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, Titles VII and IX of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and court decisions regarding the 14th Amendment’s equal protection principle.
Much of that isn’t permanent; courts can change philosophies, and lawmakers can amend legislation. This piecemeal, statutory approach led to a relatively low standard of legal review in civil cases.
In 2011, former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia addressed the 14th Amendment in an interview with the publication California Lawyer.
“Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn’t,” Scalia said. “Nobody ever thought that that’s what it meant. Nobody ever voted for that. If the current society wants to outlaw discrimination by sex, hey, we have things called legislatures, and they enact things called laws.”
Through the years, various groups have supported the ERA, including the League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women.
The Oklahoma Women’s Coalition formed as a nonprofit in 2014 with the mission to advance gender equity and justice through policy changes, advocacy and education.
The nonprofit asked its partners and supporters last year what a win for women in Oklahoma would look like.
“Overwhelmingly, the responses referred to how important and symbolic it would be for them as women to have the ERA,” Charles said. “Some fought and rallied in the ’70s and ’80s for it or their moms and grandmothers did. We started paying really close attention to it and prioritized it.”
In 2017, Nevada became the 36th state to ratify it, followed by Illinois in 2018 and Virginia in January.
Oklahoma can still do the right thing. It was the 21th state to ratify the suffrage amendment.
With the ERA, Oklahoma initially had large support but lawmakers changed their minds as national opponents gained steam.
In January 1982, the state Senate rejected the bill 27-21, and the House never brought the measure to a vote.
After nearly 40 years, it’s time to revisit the ERA.
If anything, get SJR 25 to a legislative vote so we can see where our lawmakers stand on equal rights. Let’s hear the debate and reasoning for their votes.
This is as important as expanding guns into schools and putting “In God We Trust” in buildings.
Oklahoma can make the decision to be on the right side of history.