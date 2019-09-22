It was after midnight at the state Capitol when the former oversight commission of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services adjourned after a long discussion about a federal class-action lawsuit brought by former foster children.
After sending a story within five minutes of the meeting’s close, I was exhausted driving back from Oklahoma City. I figured making a couple of calls might keep me awake and give a head start on the next day’s story.
I dialed the cellphone of then-commissioner Steven Dow, who was also on the road. For two hours, Dow spoke almost nonstop about policy and legal changes needed across several state agencies to help children, families, low-income people and several marginalized groups.
Dow cited The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, an academic journal, statistics from legislative analysts and a dizzying number of other sources. He challenged me to think differently on a couple of things and highly suggested I consider looking into several other stories.
He was talking right up until I pulled into my driveway at 2:38 a.m.
This is a proper thank you for his role in my not falling asleep at the wheel that night ... and for all he has done for the state.
On Oct. 1, Dow will be resigning as chief executive officer of CAP Tulsa to return to his hometown of Houston, the first leadership change in the agency’s history. While many nonprofit leaders switch and resign from jobs, few reach the level of influence Dow achieved.
Through a methodical and research-based approach, Dow transformed the way Tulsans serve at-risk families and low-income households. His reach extends throughout the state and even into Congress.
His forthright manner, perhaps aggressive in moments, didn’t always sit well with those on an opposing side. But no one can argue with his results or his dedication to the mission of serving others.
“Steven has to be one of the most dogged and persistent and fearless advocates for Oklahoma’s poor in the entire history of the state,” said Ken Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Dow was an unknown when he took over the small nonprofit Project Get Together in 1992. In 1997, Tulsa almost lost its federal Head Start grant due to financial mismanagement and poor operating practices until the city temporarily took control.
Months later, Dow formed the Community Action Project of Tulsa County Inc. (now CAP Tulsa) that merged with Project Get Together and was awarded the Head Start grant.
That was ground zero. The nonprofit grew in services to offer programs such as tax preparation for low-income households and a first-time homebuyer program. It advocates for issues like an earned income tax credit and child-care subsidies.
It simultaneously expanded Head Start with unique local, state, federal and philanthropic partnerships to become the nation’s premier early education program. It is often cited by national leaders for its effectiveness and hosts visitors from around the world wanting to replicate the model.
None of this was done quietly. Dow hasn’t been shy about showing up at public meetings to take on officials about everything from affordable housing to medical care for low-income residents.
“Whether it was in the service of early childhood education or the earned income tax credit or battling the small loan companies, Steven never wavered and certainly never gave up,” Levit said. “He would call at any hour of the day or night to press a lawmaker about a vote and was known to keep the target of his argument on the phone for the entirety of his drive from the state Capitol to panhandle, if necessary.
“Whatever it took to get his points across, he would go the extra mile to get it done. Some of his most pitched battles have been around predatory loan practices.
“More than once someone would try to intimidate him, even threaten physical harm, to cause him to step back from a fight. That was always a losing tactic— it only made him fight harder.”
Dow confronted slumlords and once kicked immigration agents out of his office after they tried to intimidate him into handing over tax records of people in the nation illegally.
The small-loan industry, known as payday lenders, got particularly heated.
Dow, and other consumer advocates, argue the exorbitant fees trap people in poverty and should not be legally permitted. Instead, the state needs other financial and workforce tools to encourage self-sufficiency.
It led to his tires getting slashed once, said David Blatt, former executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
“Taking on difficult and unpopular causes has never stopped Steven,” Blatt said.
Among Dow’s many outstanding hires was Blatt, who was brought on as the director of public policy for CAP Tulsa. Blatt later led the fledgling Oklahoma Policy Institute think tank to a similar level of respect and prominence.
“Recently, Steven was trying to rally me to get behind his latest longshot policy battle, and I pointed out that we’d have no chance of winning. His reply was ‘We never have any chance of winning,’ ” Blatt said.
“Yet despite the long odds, Steven has been a tireless advocate for the poor and marginalized in Oklahoma for over 25 years, and his advocacy has had a real impact, leading to enactment of the state’s earned income tax credit, protecting health care for Medicaid recipients, and above all, leading the charge to reform the state’s child welfare system.
“Without Steven’s leadership and vision, Oklahoma Policy Institute, which was an offshoot off the public policy department at CAP Tulsa, would never have come into being.”
Like Dow, Blatt has spent at least two decades shaping state and local policies to bolster social programs and education to boost low-income people out of poverty.
Recently, Blatt left his job to teach at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Master of Public Administration program. The good news is he will be training more people to understand state policies and financial structure.
With the two leaving their positions, the ground is shifting in Oklahoma advocacy.
“OK Policy will remain the same organization with the same vision and the same commitment we’ve had in the last decade,” Blatt said. “We’ll continue to be fierce advocates for low-income Oklahomans.”
Their influence is seen in the advocacy groups founded in recent years. These groups also take a data-driven approach while keeping people at the heart of what they do.
In just around the issue of criminal justice, there is Still She Rises, Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform and Another Chance Justice Project. The same has happened in education and women’s issues.
People fed up with legislative inaction have taken the initiative petition route, successfully passing a law for medicinal marijuana and an ongoing petition drive to accept federal money for Medicaid expansion.
“We’re seeing different forms of advocacy,” Blatt said. “There are more avenues for folks to get engaged and make change.”
That may be the best legacy to leave.