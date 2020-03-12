Broken Arrow’s George Purifoy went out of his way to get a letter to the Tulsa World, paying $31 for overnight shipping along with sending correspondence through email and traditional mail. What he has to say and what he has endured deserves extra consideration.
The 69-year-old veteran of the Vietnam and Korean wars came to national attention after USA Today published a story five years ago about shortfalls in Veterans Affairs medical facilities, focusing on the Oklahoma centers. He was photographed showing a hole where his nose used to be, a result of missed diagnoses and questionable treatment.
That piece was cited by Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., for driving him into action to significantly change and expand local VA health care, including a planned $173 million VA hospital in downtown Tulsa. It also led to a federal investigation.
Purifoy’s reaction is mixed. He was relieved something was finally being done but frustrated at the lengths it took to get help.
“I’m not trying to run down the VA; I’m trying to bring to light what happened to some of us veterans,” Purifoy said. “The VA has improved a little, but it’s no where near the standards of our hospitals in Tulsa like Saint Francis or (Ascension) St. John. The system is not working for veterans.”
Purifoy spent 26 years in the Army, enlisting in June 1968 for three years in Vietnam then two years in Korea in the airborne infantry. He remained in aviation, serving in places such as Germany and Panama and retiring in January 1994 at the rank of sergeant first class (E-7).
He moved to Oklahoma with his wife so she could take care of her parents. In 2012, he went to the VA in Muskogee about pain in his left nostril and was treated for an infection with various antibiotics for four months. Frustrated, he went to a private physician who found cancer, possibly from exposure to Agent Orange decades earlier.
Purifoy had his nose removed but the VA put up obstacles in getting a prosthesis. His teeth and gums began to hurt, so the VA put him through root canals, only to later discover an infection requiring teeth extraction.
A VA physician told him the system would remove his teeth but is under no obligation to replace them, he said.
He later developed heart problems, went in for a stint and woke up with triple bypass. Chest pains continued for a year with the VA treating for infections. A private doctor found lung cancer that had been developing for a year.
Purifoy was told to drive to VA facilities in Louisiana, Arkansas or Texas. He didn’t know Congress approved veteran treatment at non-VA facilities if their local VA hospital couldn’t provide a service.
Through it all, Purifoy was writing his congressional representatives seeking help. He usually got a form letter in return saying officials would look into it.
Purifoy said it took reporters to finally bring needed reforms.
“I don’t think changes would have been made,” he said. “At the time, personnel were not caring for veterans. They were treating older veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, like second-class citizens. After the USA Today article, that’s when we started getting good help.”
Purifoy filed a lawsuit in federal court three years ago seeking $15 million in damages. He found out Congress put a cap of $350,000 on such suits, so he settled for the maximum.
That bothers him, especially when seeing larger amounts in municipal and state cases of wrongdoing. He wants that removed or set at a much higher limit.
“Let us have our day in court and let a judge or jury decide,” he said. “I am not asking for monetary compensation but want to inform elected officials of the unfair laws. I wanted to show the mistakes of the VA and how they treated those mistakes; they tried to push it under the table.
“It just wasn’t right considering what the family members are going through too. For three years I wore a mask because I had no nose or teeth. I couldn’t go anywhere, certainly not a restaurant. My wife has persevered with me. She suffered with me and stood right by me.”
Purifoy is now in remission but has an open wound that will never heal and has constant pain.
“I live one day at a time, but it’s hard to eat,” he said. “I have a very, very good dentist in Tulsa. You know, after all those trips to Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, the VA then says they found a dentist to help me right here in Tulsa.”
Reflecting, Purifoy would not change anything about his military career.
“I would do it all over again,” he said. “I don’t regret it. Even after all this has been done to my body, I don’t regret it. It was for my country.”
