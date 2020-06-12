The word "intentionality" was used a few times during the televised roundtable on race hosted recently by Gov. Kevin Stitt and first lady Sarah Stitt.
It was in the context of deliberately meeting people who don't look like you. But there are other ways to view "intentionality."
State leaders must be more purposeful in their appointments and consideration of bills coming from marginalized communities. Business leaders must be more deliberate in hiring and promotion practices, and the same for nonprofits in board recruitment.
Making sure all people are represented in the rooms where important things happen takes intentionality.
An aspect missing from that roundtable was diversity. I posed the Stitts' questions to some Tulsa-area activists and leaders.
The online version of this column has their complete answers, and the print version has edited and limited the responses for length. Those providing comments were:
• Jose Vega, deputy director at Oklahomans for Equality and chairman of Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic Affairs Commission
• Tulsa Police Lt. Marcus Harper, president of the Tulsa Black Officers Coalition
• Amanda Clinton, Cherokee Nation citizen and co-organizer of the 2018 Tulsa Women's March
• D'Marria Monday, founder of Block Builderz
• Tulsa Police Officer Jesse Guardiola, recipient of the U.S. Attorney General's Medal for Distinguished Service in Policing last year for developing an outreach model for police and Hispanic communities
• Cammilia Holmes, co-organizer of this year's Tulsa Women's March
Can you share with us your perspective of what you have seen unfold in our state and across the nation for the last week with these demonstrations?
Vega: "I have seen people who are tired of waiting for change that never comes. People want more than just diversity and inclusion. They want to change the systemic racism and oppression that continues to support white privilege and has plagued the black community for hundreds of years. the Latinx community is also tired of police brutality, children in cages, separation of families and violent abuse to immigrants."
Holmes: "There are are number of things I've seen. I've seen extreme hatred and ignorance as well as bullying and harassment from people who don't and are not willing to understand the Black Lives Matter movement.
'I've seen people take advantage of the protests for their own gain by looting and causing property damage. I've seen police officers engage in violent behavior, gassing, pepper balls, brute force, etc. toward people just being peaceful because they don't like the message. I've seen our elected officials make excuses for all of it.
"On a more positive note, I have seen some changes be implemented, such as the officer who killed George Floyd and those who contributed being arrested. I have seen our message get across to the media and the world in a way it hasn't previously. I've seen tons of people come together and unite in hope for change. There is a sense of hope and prosperity that wasn't there before.
"I know there are plans in the works to change some laws so that police are held more accountable for their actions. These are all good things, but until they are implemented, it is all performative so that the protectors 'go away’ or be silent."
Clinton: "I don’t view these protests as a sign of anger as much as I view them as a sign of patience. African Americans have been marginalized through institutional and systematic racism in this country for 400 years, since the first slave ships arrived in the colony of Virginia.
"I’m not African American, so I cannot begin to fathom what that feels like. But I imagine it’s taken an inordinate amount of patience to not protest in the streets every day when you don’t have something as simple as equal rights and opportunities."
What do you think has kept us from hearing this message and what can elected officials do to build stronger bridges?
Vega: "The community leaders who represent these communities are not being heard or engaged with by the elected officials with the power to make changes to policies and the system that they represent. Additionally, these marginalized communities are never asked what they need to make their lives better; instead, they are told what they need.
"Experiences people have had with elected officials lead them to think those in power are self-serving. Elected officials are not for the community but for their need to advance and represent their funders."
Clinton: "Nothing is keeping anyone from hearing the message of inequality. People of color have been shouting from the rooftops for hundreds of years. People hear what they want to hear, so for starters, accept personal responsibility for that fact.
"Let’s look at this 'bridge' metaphor practically. When Oklahoma consistently had the most structurally deficient bridges in the nation, we didn’t say 'Hey, let’s make those weak bridges stronger.' No, we knocked them down and built new ones. Stronger bridges will be built by breaking down your current bridges and building new ones.
"It’s going to take a complete deconstruction of the current mindset for many people. Just like deficient bridges, systems that reinforce racism may not be fixable. Any good businessperson knows if you have a junk product that has become obsolete, it may be better and more cost efficient to simply toss it out and buy a new one."
Monday: "The refusal to acknowledge racism and white privilege creates a barrier that excludes the voices of those most impacted. It creates a comfort zone that does not include different voices and opinions.
"How can someone who has not lived through the problem truly understand it enough to create a solution? One can have empathy about the situation, however there must be an intentional effort to include diverse voices of those often unheard.
"For example, there was not a black woman on the governor’s roundtable panel. An intentional effort to create a space that includes the voices of black women can help to build stronger bridges in our community."
How have recent events affected you, your work and our law enforcement community?
Harper: "The murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd has me trying to grasp how these incidents continue to happen over and over again. As I watched the video that captured the death of George Floyd, I kept saying to myself, 'He can’t breathe, roll him to his side and put him in the car.' I repeated that phrase over and over again, the entire length of the video just waiting for the officer to do something.
"I watched a senseless act that should not have happened, and three officers that did nothing to stop it. Some in the law enforcement community are just as shocked and angered as I am. Some will remain silent, and some will continue to demonize the victims in these incidents.
"Officers who are vocal on these incidents and don’t 'toe the line' face scrutiny from within the law enforcement community. This scrutiny has caused a certain amount of internal division."
Guardioloa: "Now more than ever, I see the value in our focus to hire diverse officers. In fact, it is paramount. We need to continue to strive toward mirroring our city’s minority population. It is imperative to see people wearing the uniform that represent the numerous cultures of community.
"As a minority recruiter, I observe regularly the success of this effort; particularly with the Hispanic community. I can’t stress it enough how necessary it is to have a responding officer understand personally the impact of race, social economic disparity and nuances of culture and gender. This supports real effective community policing.
"Relationships and trust are built faster. The outcomes are significant — crimes are solved quicker, misunderstanding can be navigated and the behaviors (both from the community member and the police) evolve toward positive interactions."
What can we do to support our law enforcement as well as our African American community so what happened in Minnesota never happens in the state of Oklahoma?
Harper: "We need to acknowledge that what happened in Minnesota has happened in Oklahoma. The law enforcement community needs to understand that the people we are sworn to protect and serve have every right to be critical of the job we do.
"The community will always support good police officers. The African American community is just like any other community in this city. It deserves the same support and respect as any other community in this city.
"There was a time when the African American community in Tulsa was one of the most vibrant communities in the entire country. That community was destroyed, and, nearly 100 years later, we are still trying to rebuild our community."
Guardiola: "Chief Wendell Franklin in his first few weeks of office restructured the department. One focus point was to identify talent within to run the Community Engagement Unit. Community support from both a policy perspective and from a funding perspective will allow the unit to truly engage with the community in a positive and meaningful way.
"One offshoot of this unit is the Tulsa Police Activities League. Its outreach is focused on relationship building with youth and is exactly what the city needs. It partners with programs around the city. One such partnership is with the Skyway Leadership Institute located at the HelmZar Challenge Course. The Police Activities League participates in Skyway’s trust building program called Community Trust Champions. It is data driven and shows statistically significant increases in hope and social trust from both the youth and the officer. This program has received national recognition for its success.
"To sustain this and many other community partnerships the Engagement Unit needs additional funding. We can’t expect change and not support the mechanism that can accomplish it."
Clinton: "This is a disappointing question, because what happened in Minnesota has already happened in Oklahoma. It happened to Terence Crutcher in Tulsa. It happened to Luis Rodriquez in Moore. It’s happened to other people. We need to stop acting like the problems of the rest of the country are not the problems of Oklahoma."
Monday: "The question should be how do we support our African American community during this time of crisis? There are numerous deaths of unarmed black men killed by law enforcement right here in the state of Oklahoma.
"Eric Harris and Derrick Scott were heard saying, “I can't breathe" before taking their last breaths. Their pleas were disregarded as the life faded and escaped from their bodies. Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and Jeremy Lake are a few other names of black men whose blood was spilled on the pavement at the hands of law enforcement.
"White fragility refuses to acknowledge the disease called racism because it is too uncomfortable for white people to speak about it. The horrors that black people experience as a result of racism is reflected in the history of our city.
"The 1921 racial massacre was hidden in history because of the atrocity of what racism can do. Racism is a disease that grows and festers when it is left undiagnosed. How can one expect to heal?"
Is there anything we can do legislatively — diversity training, professional development de-escalation — anything from elected officials to help promote that culture besides conversations?
Harper: "Every officer in this department has gone through diversity training, de-escalation training, etc. There has been conversation after conversation, but the attitudes remain the same, especially in the law enforcement community. It has taken the death of George Floyd to awaken the moral conscious of this nation.
"When a police union has the political clout to have legislation changed on the national and state levels, elected officials and community leaders are fighting with one hand tied behind their backs.
"We need more elected officials and community leaders who have the courage to address the culture of policing."
Guardiola: "Yes, put into action and policy a pathway for minority groups to apply and enter the police department. I am very proud to call the Tulsa Police Department one of the most educated departments in America. With the unique requirement of a bachelor’s degree, we certainly have a plethora of critical thinkers.
"However this requirement can be a significant barrier for many from traditionally disenfranchised communities. This is particularly poignant from the perspective of the financial burden it places on the family and navigating a degree as a first-generation college attendee.
"A viable option is currently being developed by our recruitment team. It’s called the Oklahoma Guardian Producer program. This program is intended to help low income, minority, high school seniors (considering public service) access higher education, provide a clear pathway and a funded police mentorship program; culminating in hiring diverse highly qualified officers.
"Like all good leaders, our legislators can remove barriers and cut through red tape. This program is so many things. It’s workforce development centered, it’s helping socioeconomically challenged families go from poverty to middle-class, it’s providing a real pathway to grow a diverse police department and it allows the people of our community to give back as a public servant and make changes from within.
"This works if our legislators, city leaders and higher education regents move to make this a reality."
Clinton: "There has been a lot of talk about 'defunding the police' lately. When I first heard that, I thought 'That’s crazy! Someone still needs to catch murderers and rapists, right?' But as I read more about what this actually means, I’m not sure 'defund the police' is as accurate as 'help the police just be police.' Just like teachers were never meant to be social workers, crisis counselors, nutritionists, nurses, janitors, etc., police were never intended to be mental health professionals, DHS workers, etc.
"Let’s be honest — our legislators have already defunded core services to the point that public servants are asked to wear a dozen different hats for less pay than ever. So maybe some of those things the police are called for now — mental health crises in particular — shouldn’t be police calls. If you or a loved one had a mental health crisis, wouldn’t you rather a trained mental health professional like a psychiatrist or a therapist show up, rather than a police officer wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying gun? I’m sure both individuals have the same intention of a peaceful resolution, but one of them is more likely to achieve it.
"Let police be police, mental health professionals provide mental health services and so on. If I were a police officer, I would welcome that kind of practical division of resources."
Holmes: "There's no excuse for brutality. We should implement non-violent de-escalation techniques, especially in the case of people who are unarmed. I can understand the frustration felt by officers in situations where tensions are high, and a suspect may not be doing what they think (either running their mouth or being belligerent. But if the first instinct is to grab, choke or physically hurt that person, it's the officer causing the problem.
"Take the time to explain to the suspect why they are being questioned. Listen first. Look first. Observe first. A lot of tragic situations were caused by cops either not listening to what they've been asked by a suspect, such as ‘Please stop that; it hurts’ or ‘I can't breathe.’ Police have made assumptions mixing up who is responsible for a crime or whether someone has a weapon. Violence shouldn’t be the automatic go-to, especially when the suspect is unarmed.
"Setting aside race issues for a moment, there are a lot of problems with how the police function on a day-to-day basis. Often when we call on them for a problem, they either show up hours later, don't show at all or get there and don't resolve the issue.
"I've heard several abuse victims state they were dismissed when they showed up to report their abusers. These are the kinds of things that lead to distrust and a lack of wanting to call on law enforcement. It makes people feel helpless and leads to resentment which can lead to other things. Let's start here. Let's do better in this regard."
(From first lady Stitt) As we’ve all watched this unfold across our nation over the last several weeks, as a mother, what is relevant in my mind is how can we bring change through the next generation? What conversations should we be having, what should we be teaching them and exposing them to, or not exposing them to?
Monday: "I am a black woman loving and raising young black men. I can teach them how to love and fight for change. The youth are our future! It is my hope that my children grow to reach their full potential.
"It is a gnawing fear that systemic racism will take that opportunity away from them. Love and hate are emotions that we teach our children. I can only ask that white people teach their children to love black children.
"Teach your children that we are equal. Teach your children not to hate. Teach them that it is not OK to disregard black lives. Then, I can truly have hope that your children will not kill my children. A hope that believes that love can win! Love for humanity and dignity for all!
How do we develop these relationships and friendships? Do you have suggestions? How do we keep developing those relationships?
Vega: "Reach out to these communities and listen to what they have to say, and they will tell you. Partner with organizations seeking equality. Being open to uncomfortable conversations and changes that can’t wait for the general public to be OK with will help develop these relationships over time."
Holmes: "Friendship is a difficult thing to achieve with tensions so high. There has been years of discrimination, resentment, pain, loss, grief and anger. I would first say we try for civility and then possibly move into friendship later.
"I don't think friendship is a necessity if we can reach civility. The best way again to develop a good civil relationship is to show rather than tell at this point.
"First, outline a plan to bridge the gap. Then stick to that plan. Make the plan accessible for everyone to see it. Let your people know what they are doing so that we can hold you accountable."
Clinton: "This is not rocket science. Robert Fulghum wrote a book called 'All I Really Need to Know, I Learned in Kindergarten' 35 years ago. Ironically, I was barely out of kindergarten at the time.
"Here are some of the things he wrote: Share everything. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. Wash your hands before you eat.
"That’s pretty much it. The last one seems especially pertinent today."
Is there anything practical that all the Oklahomans watching this can do besides getting out of our own bubbles to have conversations? Or, is that the biggest thing we can do as Oklahomans? What can we do?
Vega: "All Oklahomans need to research the black organizations in Oklahoma, LGBTQ organizations in the state and Latinx coalition in their county. I encourage that everyone support local Black, LGBTQ, Latinx, immigrant businesses in their communities."
Holmes: "There do need to be more conversations. Beyond that, I need to see police accountability. When the police break the law, I need to know they are going to pay for it via arrest, a court date and a proper sentence that fits the crime. Not have it covered up by their fellow cops or superiors.
"We need to know they will be held to the same standards as everyone else. I need to feel justice is served. If the police are breaking a societal contract with us, why are we required to maintain one with them? Elected officials should also stop making excuses for what’s happening. They are part of the problem.
"Implement laws. Create change. Meet with groups that specialize in racial justice. Make a unified front. Come up with a plan together. Listen first. I cannot stress that enough."
Clinton: "'Having conversations' about racism is a very 2019 solution to a very 2020 problem. The days of just talking are over. A lot less talking, and a lot more action is needed when it comes to acknowledging the amount of institutionalized racism that exists in our country and actually doing something about it."