It was weird enough when someone tried to convince me Bill Gates was spiking vaccines with tracking devices.
Then it became “Stranger Things” as links were sent about 5G electromagnetic waves spreading COVID-19 or the many ways the virus was unleashed as a biological weapon. Or it’s just a hoax by, well, any number of deep state folks.
These wild-eyed conspiracy theories are annoying.
They are filled with falsehoods and assumptions, link unrelated stories and waste time for people tasked to set the record straight, who then get accused of being part of the conspiracy.
In uncertain times, misinformation and tall tales tend to proliferate to make sense of the sometimes unexplainable. It’s a way to assign blame.
But a bright side has emerged with recent polling showing most Americans are not falling into the conspiracy trap, despite noise from the fringe and on social media, which is filled with fake online accounts.
Almost two-thirds of American faithful — of all religions — are taking a more spiritual approach to this pandemic.
These are people who view this moment as a sign we ought to change how we live; that we need to re-evaluate and alter our schedules, priorities and ways of going about our daily lives.
This means most Americans are looking for meaning rather than looking for someone to blame, according to a poll by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
What a better way to spend our new-found time.
It should not be lost on anyone how the Earth has been repairing itself, with reports of cleaner air and water.
The veil has been pulled back on the depth of inequities in education, hunger and economic stability. Systems built as safety nets were neglected to the point of near collapse.
As we re-emerge as a community, how are we going to preserve our environment and improve these gaps? What will be our individual and collective contributions?
How are we going to change our lives?
The workforce now has employees who have adapted to remote work and been engaged in innovative service models. They may not want to go back to the old ways.
The newly unemployed and furloughed are asking themselves what kind of work they really want to do. It would not be surprising to find thousands switching careers.
Families have been around each other more than ever and staying regularly connected through technology. Old friends are re-connecting.
Each day since the pandemic sheltered my family at home, my thoughts are about how I want to live in a more purposeful way.
I want to spend less time in a car and more time taking walks. I want to focus more on meaningful work and fewer minutes on the mundane.
My oldest child is a high school junior and my youngest will be an adult in five years. That’s going to go by fast.
To make the most of those years means cutting out the daily routines of rushing around. It means saying “no” more often and putting careful thought into each invitation or activity.
Parents and working people struggle constantly for a balance as schedules fill up. This forced slowdown has shown what it possible.
To have this opportunity for reflection is a gift, even if found during a hardship.
I haven’t been inside a church in at least three months, but this doesn’t mean losing my religion.
In its place have been online sermons, messages and traditional rituals from a variety of spiritual leaders. I’ve explored and re-visited thought-provoking authors.
“To what will you look for help if you will not look to that which is stronger than yourself?” asks C.S. Lewis in “Mere Christianity.”
The answer to that question has become existential for millions of Americans.
About one-quarter of Americans say their faith has become stronger because of the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Another 47% say their faith has remained about the same.
Even for people who don’t believe in such things, this is a meditative moment or at least a chance to think about making a better tomorrow.
This is something the faithful, nonfaithful and those fitting somewhere in the middle have in common.
Rather than give oxygen to conspiracies or name-calling that solve no problem, spin that energy toward positive transformations. Grab onto and elevate those things that have made our lives better during these isolating times.
It would be a failure to ignore all we have learned. It would be a letdown to return to life as before.
