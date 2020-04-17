Families of prisoners fear for the health of loved ones behind bars.
That’s not an unfounded reaction to the deadly COVID-19 virus. National reports from jails and prisons show difficulties in halting the fast-moving community spread.
A petition was started by a University of Tulsa law student experienced in criminal justice efforts with recommendations for the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. It contains legal measures that could be immediately implemented to bring down overcrowding.
These include that the board meet on a more full-time basis during the pandemic, clear the 2,500-case backlog of commutation requests and use a streamlined approach for incoming requests.
The author and organizer, Colleen McCarty, has been attending meetings on and off for more than a year. She is quick to compliment the board for its record commutations and releases of low-risk offenders.
“I am not blaming the board for not moving faster. They understand the urgency and real concern,” McCarty said. “We are mobilizing public support for them to do their job faster. They are already doing a good job. The public sees the power they have, appreciates how they’ve used it and wants them to do more of it during this crisis.”
The petition has more than 3,500 signatures and has been shared more than 1,300 times. Many people wrote their reasons for support:
“My son received commutation in December 2019 is still sitting in prison with the virus knocking on the door.”
“A prison sentence should not be a death sentence for any inmate who happens to have a compromised immune system.”
“Because they are people too, and they should not be subjected to the virus because they are incarcerated.”
These worries are not over-reactions.
Prisons are like petri dishes. Inmates are often corralled into communal spaces and live on top of each other in bunk beds within dorm-style facilities.
It makes it impossible to be at a safe physical distance as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Workers come and go and have responsibilities of security pat downs of inmates and other interactions like serving meals or providing medications. All of that necessary work also amounts to opportunities for viral transmission. Remember, inmates aren’t the only ones at risk of COVID-19 transmission behind bars. An unsafe environment also endangers the prison’s staff, the staff’s families and the community where they live.
Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections is doing what it can by ending transfers and putting inmates on lockdown. The Pardon and Parole Board recently commuted 450 inmates, who will be released in 60 days.
So far, one inmate has tested positive and five guards from other prisons have contracted the virus.
That’s a low number, but the reporting is only as good as the amount of testing.
In Arkansas, reported infections went from one prisoner last Sunday to 43 the next day. After the first confirmation, officials tested all 46 inmates in the same barracks and found the others have the virus but show no symptoms.
That’s one trait of the virus. Some people can be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread it.
Other lockups are also showing problems halting the COVID-19 spread.
Since March 6, the Federal Bureau of Prisons went from no cases to 444 inmates and 287 staff infections and 14 prisoner virus-related deaths.
At the nation’s largest jail, Chicago’s Cook County Jail, three inmates have died and more than 500 have the virus.
Getting physically at-risk and nonviolent criminals out of the prisons for public health safety has become a national movement.
“It’s a ticking time bomb,” McCarty said. “It’s no longer hypothetical. Once it gets into prison, almost overnight it can go from one person to 40 then 100. Officials are not able to control it.”
Oklahoma has had the one of the nation’s highest incarceration rate for decades and is currently at 108% capacity.
The Pardon and Parole Board has worked to reduce the population. It set a record of single-day commutations last year for more than 500 inmates and continues to approve releases into the hundreds.
During this health emergency, the typical delays can be dangerous. So, McCarty worked with TU law professor Stephen Galoob to find legal ways to move quicker.
At last week’s board meeting, which was held by teleconference for the first time, member Kelly Doyle asked about ways to speed up the process during the pandemic.
Pardon and Parole Board Director Steve Bickley said consultations with staff attorneys found medical parole to be the best path forward.
It’s rarely used but allows for immediate release of inmates for a medical reason certified by the chief medical officer of DOC. It has traditionally been used for inmates near death or with a medical condition rendering them no longer a public threat.
That is still a high bar and questions remain about what will be used to determine who gets released. But it gets around the time concerns.
“Commutations and pardons take 60 days statutorily,” McCarty said. “Even if the governor wanted to, he couldn’t suspend that 60-day requirement.”
Bickley said next month’s meeting will include inmates set for release within the next year to 18 months. It could include 500 to 750 cases.
Inmates being released on commutations and parole have delegates explaining support services. They will be under the same self-quarantine rules as all other Oklahoma residents.
Even though the board has chosen a different route for expediency, the petition will remain online. McCarty has added a new petition to urge DOC officials to certify the list for medical parole as soon as possible.
“It’s still getting signatures, and we still think those are viable options for the board,” McCarty said. “If this is going on for several months, it doesn’t hurt to get more people behind it.”