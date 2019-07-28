It’s been half a year, but U.S. Sen. James Lankford hasn’t forgotten the record 35-day federal government shutdown.
It was the second year in a row. Ten shutdowns have occurred since 1980, all leading to partial — or total — employee furloughs.
“I am sick of the shutdowns,” he said in a recent meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board.
So, what incentivizes members of Congress? What could make them work out their differences? It’s not the threat of taking away their salaries.
In 2018, the total wealth among members was at least $2.43 billion, which was 20% higher than the previous Congress, according to Roll Call analysis. Of the 535 members, 242 were millionaires.
The congressional pay of $174,000 pales by comparison, though it’s twice the national average household income.
If money doesn’t change behavior, then what is valuable? Time.
In February, Lankford and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act.
It’s straight forward: If the appropriations bills haven’t been passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the president by Oct. 1, no official travel is allowed and a quorum is called every day.
That would apply to the members of Congress and their staffs and committees, Cabinet members and staff of the Office of Management and Budget.
No one would be able to leave until the job — their primary job — is done.
“It forces us to be there,” Lankford said. “Time is an incentive. This states that federal workers would always be paid.”
Think about what this would have done if in place last year.
The government shutdown on Dec. 22 after a congressional standoff over President Trump’s demand for additional funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, but a continuing resolution kept government running until December.
The midterm election was the catalyst in ending the shutdown after the House majority flipped party control. The government went back to work on Jan. 25.
Imagine how fast an agreement might have been reached if members of Congress weren’t allowed to travel during the holiday season between Halloween through the new year and beyond.
That is a loss of time with families and face-to-face meetings in their home districts.
This also has been the season when members travel with their assigned committees to gather information. These trips are usually covered, at least in part, by allowances permitted for official duties.
All that would be put on hold if Lankford’s bill becomes law.
It’s like putting two feuding kids in a room and telling them they can’t have dessert until they work it out.
This past shutdown resulted in the furloughs of about 800,000 employees in nine executive departments, which represent about one-fourth of federal activities. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost to the economy to be at least $11 billion, excluding indirect costs.
Members of Congress got paid. They got to go home.
That isn’t fair, and Lankford recognizes this.
He wasn’t the only lawmaker motivated to prevent future shutdowns.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, has a proposal — End Government Shutdowns Act — to decrease funding levels by 1% after 120 days of Congress failing to reach a budget agreement. Then, it would go down another 1% after each subsequent 90 days.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) reintroduced the Government Shutdown Prevention Act with Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). This is similar to Portman’s, only it will start the 1% funding cut on Oct. 1.
Both those proposals punish federal employees rather than lawmakers.
In January, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced the Stop Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage in the Coming Years, also called the Stop Stupidity Act. It would fund all government aspects except for the White House and legislative branch.
Though the Warner proposal has a silly name, it is closer in philosophy to Lankford’s more simple approach.
Lankford’s proposal — which has a bipartisan co-sponsor — holds federal employees harmless (and serves the public) while penalizing Congress with something precious to wealthy lawmakers.
“The loss of time is a much bigger loss for members of Congress,” Lankford said.
The bills are moving into the committee stage. Nothing works fast in the Capitol.
Highlights of Lankford’s bill include no taxpayer funded allowances for official business, no votes on measures outside appropriations bills and a mandated daily quorum call. An automatic continuing resolution would keep employees working.
About one in every 13 members of Congress lives in the top 1% of American income, so going without pay isn’t a big deal.
Missing holidays, town halls, committee mission trips and even vacations is a big deal.
Last week, Congress and President Trump announced a budget deal that appears to avoid a shutdown, at least for now.
But Lankford’s proposal strikes the right tone moving forward. It puts accountability on the responsible people in power.
“If you have no opportunity to do those things you need to do during that time and by traveling, it’s a pretty powerful motivator,” Lankford said. “This bill says, ‘You can’t leave until the work is done.’ ”
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District