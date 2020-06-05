Miss Tatiana and her teddy bear Mishka didn’t let a pandemic stop children’s storytime at the Tulsa City-County Library.
A Facebook video features the two at a local pond kicking off a segment all about ducks. Miss Tatiana (Godinez) moves from the outdoors to a finger puppet show to a reading of “Duck on a Bike” by David Shannon.
On another day, Miss Tatiana teaches about plants and flowers from her backyard with a sing-along. The next week she takes children on a virtual trip to the Ukraine.
“She’s one of stars at the library,” said Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Johnson.
The library quickly went from launching children’s videos online to offering about 263 virtual programs including weekly yoga and Zoom book club meetings. In six weeks, more than 18,000 patrons viewed or participated in the programs.
With little attention, the Tulsa City-County Library has made heroic leaps in transforming all of its services. In many ways they were a model for how a public agency can react to a pandemic.
Johnson and her staff deserve credit for finding ways to keep an impressive breadth of services going and growing their customer base. Since the start of April, more than 2,500 people have requested library cards.
It hasn’t been an easy year for the library. The Tulsa system handled stress caused by last year’s flooding, then again in February when an arson fire temporary closed Central Library, which functions as its headquarters.
But no library had a playbook for how to handle the abrupt shutdown due to a fast-spreading virus.
Tulsa staff quickly assessed what it needed to do to reach people at home from their own homes.
They beefed up the call center from eight employees to about 90 by reassigning staff. Employees created an easier way for patrons to browse digital and audio books on its site.
A high priority was put on continuing in-person programs to keep people from feeling isolated.
“We set up a team to plan, promote and star in programs,” Johnson said. “Our branch employees weren’t trained in our social media like Facebook Live or YouTube. And, it’s different when talking into a camera compared to a group.
“So, we trained our staff and were able to pull it all together. Some are using cell phones and props in their homes.
“A lot of the programs staff led in our buildings we translates to online platforms. What we see as a result is a potential a new service for us, which are virtual programs.”
The library has always offered online book borrowing, but publishing houses have made it a complicated process. That’s where the call center comes in to walk people through it.
“Everyone was in quarantine, wanted a good book and did not have a good way of doing that,” Johnson said. “We had to immediately get temporary laptops to our people so they could take calls from home. Our overall customer engagement included 6,000 calls, chats and texts between March 30 and May 17. We are pleased to see that level of engagement.”
Not everyone has internet or computers so telephone programs were added.
The main library line has an option to hear a three-minute children’s story or poetry reading. Pretty soon, adults will be able to call in for a five-minute recitation of fiction.
“It was important for me we didn’t just go virtual and leave out folks without access to information,” Johnson said. “It was important to have both.”
While at home, staff used the sewing machines from the Central Library’s Maker Space to make more than 1,300 masks donated to area hospitals and health-care workers.
It also formed a partnership with RSU-TV to carry a regular children’s storytime through May.
Usually by now, the library’s popular summer reading program would be in full swing. Last year, more than 63,000 participated.
Expect a hybrid program launching June 22.
Participants can register online or print out a form and bring it in when buildings start to open. The coupon booklet filled with discounts won’t be available as an incentive this year.
“Given the pandemic hit on all businesses, we did not feel like we could go to those establishments and ask for discounts and free items this year,” Johnson said.
“We will be offering medals and prizes, though those may be limited. We still want residents engaged in the program, especially those with school-aged children, to keep families reading.”
Last week, the library started its work with the Eastern Oklahoma Community Food Bank’s summer feeding program.
Families can pick up shelf-stable lunches between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Zarrow Regional Library, Kendall-Whittier Library, Maxwell Library and Martin Regional Library.
The library has had no furloughs of layoffs. Employees have begun returning to buildings. Later this month, fax and copying services will resume, followed by limited visitors.
A plexiglass barrier will separate staff and public, and directional markers will keep people moving in the same direction. Employees will be wearing masks.
Patrons will be provided a mask with encouragement to wear it while in the building and keep a safe distance from others.
All items returned will be quarantined for 72 hours, as recommended by the American Library Association.
“What I’m hearing from customers is to take our time and be safe. They are more than understanding,” Johnson said. “We have the best customers.”
Looking ahead, Johnson said the library wants to be part of solving the digital divide uncovered during the pandemic.
This isn’t a new discovery for library. Last year, patrons used the computers about 57,000 times, compared to 865,000 wireless sessions.
The library plans to extend its wireless coverage into the parking lot to allow patrons internet access at any time. More hotspots will be purchased to target students requiring distance learning.
“People are rediscovering the library,” Johnson said. “People are home looking for things to do for education or recreational options. The Tulsa City-Country Library is one of those options.
“No matter the challenge, the Tulsa City-County Library is committed to providing all Tulsa County residents a safe, welcoming environment that really supports their passion for reading, education, recreation and entrepreneurial pursuits. It’s what we do best.”