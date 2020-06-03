Last week, letters were sent to 3,211 families in Tulsa County letting them know their medical debt has been purchased and forgiven.
They owe no more money; no strings attached.
These long-lingering, outstanding bills have been taken care of by a project launched nearly six months ago by Tulsa residents Mark and Mona Whitmire.
It’s a bit of good news in the middle of much hardship.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people will be incurring debt as they get sick. Some of these patients already owe medical bills. This may cause a delay in seeking medical treatment, causing a public health concern.
“Even before the pandemic, about 30,000 Tulsa County residents had medical debt that is between 18 months and 15 years old. And about 37% of all Americans have a problem paying medical bills,” said Mona Whitmire.
“Without a doubt, the public health and economic situation created by the coronavirus will worsen our medical debt status.”
The couple has spent their careers working with nonprofits, and last year started the nonprofit OKVOTE to improve the voter registration through technology. But, they wanted to chip away at the problem of looming medical debt.
Mona Whitmire lost a loved one to cancer after a long battle with the disease. The person was uninsured.
“The medical debt was overwhelming and intimidating,” she said “As in many cases, medical debt is typically incurred when a family is already facing challenges such as not being able to work due to an illness or disease.”
About 67% of all bankruptcies are tied to medical issues, either due to high costs of care or required time off work, according to a study published last year in the American Journal of Public Health.
This pandemic has shown how many Americans are skimming along paycheck to paycheck. Getting sick or losing work because of that spins quickly into disaster.
Oklahoma has the nation’s second-highest rate of uninsured residents. In Tulsa County, about 13% are underinsured or have no health insurance and nearly 16% live in poverty.
The Whitmires started a partnership with the RIP Medical Debt nonprofit after reading about a project it conducted with the United Methodist Church in Okeene. The church raised $45,000 that eliminated $4.5 million in medical debt in its community.
In January, former University of Oklahoma basketball standout Trae Young, now with the Atlanta Hawks, led a campaign with the nonprofit to forgive $1 million in debt for Atlanta residents.
“It piqued our interest, and we wanted to learn more,” said Mona Whitmire.
The nonprofit buys medical debt that has been passed from medical providers to debt collectors. Usually, those amounts have been sold at least one more time.
To further qualify, the individuals holding that debt must earn less than twice the federal poverty level, have a financial hardship or be insolvent.
RIP Medical Debt buys the debt for pennies on each dollar owed. Then, it cancels it.
This doesn’t mean patients have received free health care. In most cases, they have paid co-pays and toward deductibles. But the cost is too high for them to bear.
It’s why forgiveness is central to the nonprofit’s mission.
“The burden of medical debt impacts the well-being of families,” said Mona Whitmire. “In many cases, the debt creates more difficulty in buying a vehicle, paying rent, buying medicine and even getting a job.”
For every $1 the nonprofit raises, it can buy at least $100 in medical debt.
The Whitmires led the first Tulsa County Medical Debt Campaign in January and raised $36,000 by the end of February. That was enough for the nonprofit to purchase $4.1 million in medical debt owed in Tulsa County, or $116 for every $1 spent by RIP Medical Debt.
This is not a one-time occurrence.
The Whitmires are working on partnerships to eliminate all qualifying medical debt in the county, estimated at about $25 million. It’s an ambitious and admirable goal.
“We remain absolutely confident about our goal of raising the funds to eliminate all of the debt in Tulsa County before the end of the year,” said Mona Whitmire.
But even with that wiped out, there are always going to be struggling people who will take their place.
A better solution would be evolving American health care to a more affordable and manageable system. But elected officials, lobbyists, for-profit companies and bureaucrats have held that at bay.
Instead of waiting, the Whitmires took action and are doing what they can to help their neighbors.
“We are already working to put together a community coalition that will work to eliminate recurring debt on an annual basis,” said Mona Whitmire.
Featured video: