In my daughter’s middle school of nearly 900 students, there is one counselor, who is constantly in motion setting schedules, meeting with teachers, answering parent questions and dealing with stuff that pops up.
Kids who disrupt class, face bullies, bully others or act out go to her or an assistant principal. For those in the middle of a panic attack or anxiety, they might try the nurse or office for help.
It’s a daily catch-as-catch-can common to school counselors across this state.
There is simply not enough support in a state with the highest percent of children experiencing three or more episodes of trauma — a statistic with dire implications for the future.
Lawmakers need to change this in the upcoming legislative session.
The Tulsa World in July published a multi-part series examining the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Oklahoma.
The so-called ACEs can refer to a number of situations that cause trauma, from a parental divorce to poverty to abuse. High ACE scores have a frightening predictive ability for a long list of dismal social rankings including high rates of obesity, heart disease, teen births, incarceration, substance abuse and mental health disorders.
But an ACE score is not fate.
With support and intervention, children can overcome obstacles out of their control. No one can do it alone, which is where the state has a role.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is a leading advocate for mitigating ACEs through statewide education summits and promoting pilot programs around child trauma.
In her proposed education budget, Hofmeister includes $19 million to hire more school counselors. The state’s counselor-to-student ratio is 421 to 1, but the American School Counseling Association recommends 250 to 1.
I know one counselor who isn’t close to even that state ratio.
Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy CEO Joe Dorman notes that more than 700,000 children are in Oklahoma public schools.
“A lot happens within the schools, and we need to see more of an effort there,” he said. “We are operating school systems on 1950s models and need to adjust to address the needs in trauma.”
OICA backs Hofmeister’s efforts to bring in more counselors with a trauma-informed and hope-centered approach with students. These approaches look at what is happening in a child’s life and developing pathways to deal with it.
Dorman said the schools also need to update suspension policies away from no-tolerance and long-term absences. He said the chaotic homes of students may be causing the behavior, and removing the children from what may be their one source of security — the school — doesn’t improve issues.
“We want to see a counselor sit down and see why a child is acting out,” he said. “Educators need to think about these issues before suspending a child and sending them back to the wolves.”
This means having trained counselors with the time and resources. It also means schools need options for kids who are having trouble in traditional programs.
For students who are constantly disruptive or even violent, another setting may be needed.
“We support alternative programs, virtual education and home school. We want to make sure each program is responsible and doing the job,” Dorman said.
Another long overdue legislative action would cost little to nothing.
Update the AIDS education law, which hasn’t been touched since it was written in 1987. Or, better yet, eliminate it and let the state education and health departments determine the appropriate mandated health curriculum.
Teen births have improved to third highest in the country. That’s not good enough.
It’s not unusual to find child trauma among teen parents.
Effective prevention programs go beyond biology and get into goal-setting, healthy relationships and negotiation skills. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention annually update the recommended programs.
Not everything to ease child trauma falls on schools.
Accepting available federal funding for Medicaid expansion to cover working poor adults will allow more people access to health and mental health providers. Currently, the state’s Medicaid program covers many children in income-eligible homes, but adding health care to their parents or caregivers creates a healthier and more stable home environment.
Reinstate the refundability of the state’s version of the Earned Income Tax Credit. It will give working families extra money to pay bills or save.
The OICA would like to see the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment tool implemented for all children. It is a federally mandated component of Medicaid to ensure children and youth get preventative to specialty services they need. Child advocates believe all children can benefit from this.
Last year was a good one for lawmakers with growth revenue available for needed repairs to state programs after a decade of neglect and cuts. It’s unclear whether that will happen next year.
“I’m very worried about the economy this upcoming year,” Dorman said. “With the layoffs we’ve seen and struggling energy sector, it will impact the budget and issues tied to appropriate funding.”
Still, the environment is good for doing things to help children, especially those in trauma.
“We have a lot of lawmakers very interested in these issues and are looking at modernizing and improving programs with technology,” Dorman said. “We have a good working relationship with Gov. Stitt, the first lady and the majority of legislators. I feel like we will see some success.”