My first-grade nephew is in a suburban Tulsa class with 25 other children. His fifth-grade brother is one of 30 in his homeroom.
A friend with a kindergartener in a different district has 24 in class. The smallest elementary class I’ve found is 20 but the average is about 24.
It’s not unusual for middle and high school classrooms to range between 30 and 50.
That’s too many.
As parents, we like small classrooms because teachers can spend more individual time with our kids. Educators can more quickly identify struggling students or find ways to challenge advanced students.
For teachers, this is an issue of a manageable working environment.
Anyone who has handled a classroom of elementary students knows how an extra two children can change the dynamic of a room, especially when it’s for six hours a day. At any grade, a disruptive student or students needing extra help can become impossible in large classrooms.
There are some naysayers who argue there is plenty of money to hire more teachers, usually insinuating it’s all going to administration.
By now, Oklahomans shouldn’t be fooled by that claim.
This trick involves taking the number of students and dividing it by the number of teachers. Using state data, the ratio is close to 17 to 1. That sounds like a scandal waiting to be uncovered.
Only, that’s not how class size works. Student populations are varied.
Special education students by law cannot be in rooms exceeding 15 (it used to be 10). The number of special education students in Oklahoma public schools has grown by nearly 17% since 2011.
English Language Learners have increased by about 22% and are typically placed in smaller classes.
In Tulsa Public Schools, about 19% of students are special needs and 21% are English learners, and Oklahoma City schools serve 12% of its students with special education and 29% are English learners.
Advanced classes, like Advanced Placement courses and Gifted and Talented programs, usually have fewer students than the average classroom. The academic classes with higher sizes are ones all students are required to take like English, history and math.
Using ratios to make conclusions about teacher workforce is misleading.
There is another argument brewing: Smaller class sizes don’t add any academic benefits.
The most often cited is a report from three researchers at the Danish Center for Social Science Research and published by the Oslo-based Campbell Collaboration. This is a review of 10 class-size studies conducted in the U.S. and three foreign countries.
The 110-page report does not include student demographic details such poverty, race, Adverse Childhood Experience scores, gender, parental education, special needs, language learners or school financial support.
Those factors outside a school’s control make a huge impact. These are also obstacles in making fair comparisons of schools.
Still, this report is popping up on a lot of right-leaning political websites and among the anti-public education crowd.
Its conclusion is that small sizes have little benefit in reading and statistically insignificant changes for math. The authors state they could not rule out some math students may be adversely affected in small math classrooms.
That seems counter-intuitive. How can small classrooms hurt students? The logic makes a leap.
The notion is that schools will have to hire more inexperienced or average teachers to get at smaller class sizes. So, students in those classes won’t have the quality of education as those in veteran teacher classrooms.
The question becomes: Would you rather have your child in a large classroom led by an experienced teacher or in a room with less students led by a novice one?
Those aren’t the alternatives in Oklahoma.
Considering that Oklahoma’s veteran teachers continue leaving the state and profession, it’s not even a scenario worth pondering now.
Oklahoma started the school year with 600 vacant teaching positions, up from last year’s 500 vacancies.
In December, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association found about 5,000 more teachers were needed to reach the regional classroom size average. Looks like Oklahoma is starting even further behind.
Those unstaffed classrooms persist even with historic highs in emergency certifications.
Last year, Oklahoma granted 3,038 certifications to untrained teachers, representing a 54% increase over the previous school year. About 68% of districts say they will be asking for these temporary nonaccredited teachers to make it through this year, according to a school board association survey.
Without better working conditions, chiefly smaller classrooms, teacher recruitment and retention will continue to plague the state. The teacher workforce shortage is far from over.
Oklahoma has tackled bulging class sizes before.
In 1990, the landmark education reform bill, House Bill 1017, placed limits on class sizes among other provisions including increased teacher pay, offering public pre-k, eliminating county superintendents and consolidating districts.
In first through fifth grades, no more than 20 students were allowed per teacher. In middle and high schools, teachers were capped at 140 students per day.
It worked.
In the years after the law’s enactment, class sizes dropped. Archived stories reported secondary teachers saying their classes moved from about 40 to the 20s. Elementary teachers followed suit.
New people entered the profession and experienced teachers stayed.
It didn’t last.
Within about 12 years, Oklahoma school districts were about $158 million below projected costs and more than 150 districts were granted exemptions of the class-size mandate.
Consistent education budget cuts started in 2008. In 2010, the Legislature put a moratorium on imposing penalties on districts failing to comply with class-size restrictions because of annual revenue shortfalls.
Nearly every measure of public education plummeted until teachers went on strike against the Legislature two years ago. It’s too bad it got to that point.
For two consecutive years, lawmakers have passed bills to increase teacher pay, and this year they also sent some money in the direction of smaller class sizes through the state aid formula. Things are looking up.
Gov. Stitt has promised to move Oklahoma public education into a top 10 position.
In his State of the State address last week at a Tulsa Regional Chamber luncheon, Stitt said he wants to tweak or “blow up” the state funding formula to allow local municipalities the option to invest in its schools.
There’s an idea too long in coming.
Until then, lawmakers need to put more into the formula for local school boards to address their needs. Ideally, those local elected leaders will hire more teachers to lessen the load on current faculty.
Determining class size is harder than doing elementary division, and its benefits weigh more than a conclusion from one Danish review.
In schools, size does matter.